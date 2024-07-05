Natural Gas sets forth losing streak for a ninth straight day.

Gas traders are sending prices lower, with Netanyahu open for a diplomatic solution.

The US Dollar index eases as well, with pressure building ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls release.

Natural Gas price (XNG/USD) eases for a ninth straight day on Friday, nearly matching the correction it faced in February, which was ten days. This time, positive headlines from Israel took over when Reuters reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assembled a diplomatic task force that will enter into negotiations with Hamas for a ceasefire and hostage deal. Although Netanyahu quickly saw that a ceasefire deal did not mean the war had stopped, markets focused on the fact that talks were underway.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, eases as well on Friday, for a fourth straight day in a row this week. Traders are shunning the Greenback ahead of the June US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) release after US economic data this week came in softer and often missed or underperformed on estimates and consensus views. Fear is now that the NFP report might be a big miss on estimates and might turn into a nightmare later this Friday, ahead of the French elections this weekend.

Natural Gas is trading at $2.37 per MMBtu at the time of writing.

Natural Gas news and market movers: Sluggish demand

Bloomberg published a piece on Friday stating that private Gas companies in China sell Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import slots in new terminal facilities publicly in the open market. This means several slots are up for grabs, with importers not needing them as demand for LNG is cooling down quit rapidly.

Takeover rumors in the LNG industry as Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is considering a possible bid for Australian gas supplier Santos, according to Reuters.

With the decline in European gas prices, volatility is declining as well, which put options traders on the bench. No significant volumes are being taken in on options betting on sudden surges or spikes in Natural Gas prices.

The Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count is due this evening near 17:00 GMT. The previous number was a count of 479 rigs.

Natural Gas Technical Analysis: A little bit more

Natural Gas price might be looking interesting to dive into for some buying-the-dip, though that would, for now, only be for the venturous traders. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still not trading at or below the ‘oversold’ barrier and thus has more room to go. Traders will wait for the right moment to buy the dip, which could see Natural Gas prices bounce back up to $2.52 initially.

The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is the first force to reckon with on the upside, near $2.52, closely followed by the 55-day SMA at $2.61. Once back above, the pivotal level near $3.08 (March 6, 2023, high) remains key resistance after its false break last week, which is still 20% away.

The support level, which could mean some buying opportunities, is $2.28, the 100-day SMA that falls in line with the ascending trend line since mid-February. In case that level does not hold as support, look for the pivotal level near $2.13, which acted as a cap and floor in the past.

Natural Gas: Daily Chart