- Amazon sends Bitcoin price soaring in value.
- Bitcoin pops to $40,000, up nearly 10%.
- AMZN reports earnings on Thursday, July 29.
Amazon sent the price of Bitcoin soaring on Monday as reports hit the wires that it plans to start accepting Bitcoin for payment by the end of the year. City AM reported that Amazon is looking to start accepting payments in Bitcoin by the end of the year and is also looking to launch its own token in 2022. The City AM report cited an inside source. The report also cited a job advertisement over the weekend for a cryptocurrency executive for Amazon. See more on the Bitcoin reaction here.
Bitcoin bulls were delighted with the news and immediately sent the price of the cryptocurrency leader soaring. Bitcoin is currently trading at $38,300, up over 8%. Bitcoin had topped out at $39,850, just failing with the psychological $40k resistance. Bitcoin has struggled recently as it stabilized around $30,000 after suffering heavy falls in May when it practically halved in value. Now having a company the size of Amazon reportedly on its side should help bulls to feel more confident in their arguments. This is no Tesla accepting payment in Bitcoin for car sales. This is Amazon, the biggest online and global retailer the world has likely ever known. Amazon releases results this Thursday, July 29, so it will be interesting to see if any mention is made of these plans in the release or in the conference call afterward.
Amazon stock forecast
AMZN is poised just beneath all-time highs but is unlikely to see too much action before results on Thursday. Investors will shy away from any new positions until those results give some more clarity. We can see from the chart below that the previous two results, despite being impressive, have not been kind to the share price with AMZN falling afterward. A case of better to travel than arrive and buy the rumour sell the fact. Amazon is expected to release earnings per share (EPS) of $12.22 and revenue of $115 billion for the quarter.
Any pullback should stall and find support at $3,260 to $3,200 as this area clearly has a large amount of volume on the profile chart. Also here is the point of control (price with the highest concentration of volume) at $3,190. If you want to add support to the argument, the 200-day moving average is at $3,260. So if Amazon results follow the pattern of the previous two releases and we get a pullback, this is the support level to get long.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. The German ifo Business Climate missed with 100.8.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on UK covid improvement
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, up on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1812 to unleash further upside
Gold price is consolidating at higher levels on Monday, kicking off a big week on the right footing. Gold bulls are back in the game after having found solid support around the $1798 region.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments
Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.
Week Ahead: Fed to talk taper but stall on action, growth data in focus amid recovery doubts
The Federal Reserve is expected to provide more hints on tapering when it meets next week but may stop short of revealing a timeline. Amidst jitters about the Delta variant, markets could whipsaw if the Fed cites both progress and dangers ahead.