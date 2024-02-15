Share:

Mullen stock closes above 21-day SMA on Thursday.

MULN stock added 7.6% on Thursday as the broad market rose.

US Retail Sales in January fell more than expected.

LaFontaine Automotive Group will sell Bollinger B4 cab at two Michigan locations.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock advanced 7.6% on Thursday as the electric vehicle (EV) company transcended the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time in more than a month. MULN stock closed at $7.61 per share.

The broader market advanced as well on Thursday, making gains for the small automaker more possible. The S&P 500 closed up 0.58% on Thursday, while the Dow Jones added 0.91%. US Retail Sales for January arrived at -0.8% MoM, which was well below the forecast for -0.1%. This made the market hope that interest rate cuts might arrive sooner than later from the Federal Reserve.

EV leader Tesla (TSLA) added more than 6% after a Morgan Stanley analyst predicted that Elon Musk’s company will hit $380 a share within 12 months.

Mullen Automotive stock news

Mullen just announced on Wednesday that it had committed to a new partnership with the LaFontaine Automotive Group as its first authorized dealer for the Bollinger Motors B4 Chassis Cab. Mullen purchased Bollinger Motors in 2022, and the Michigan-based company’s B4 is an electric commercial delivery vehicle similar to a box truck.

The LaFontaine Automotive Group plans on selling the B4 at two locations in Lansing and Farmington Hills, Michigan, when the vehicle reaches full production in the second half of 2024. The B4 qualifies for clean energy tax credits of as much as $40,000 per vehicle stemming from the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“Our team has positioned itself as a true commercial and fleet powerhouse,” said Brian Frania, commercial and fleet director at LaFontaine. “We have seen tremendous growth in both commercial units sold and serviced.”

Earlier in the week, Mullen released quarterly results for the period ending in December. After delivering 231 commercial vehicles in the quarter, Mullen cut its quarterly loss attributable to common shareholders to $61 million from a loss of $377 million a year ago. Shareholder equity dropped just $1 million YoY to $272 million.

Total cash on hand fell from $156 million at the end of last September’s quarter to $89 million at the end of December. The company expects to close on a $32 million loan for vehicle production this month.