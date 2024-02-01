Share:

MULN stock rose more than 3.5% on Thursday.

CEO Michery says Mullen is differentiates itself by launching vehicles that are profitable on day one.

Mullen Automotive stock has advanced nearly 8% this week but remains down 49% YTD.

The EV company received its first order from the Dominican Republic this week.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock is attempting a turnaround of sorts this week. After finishing its first month of 2024, MULN stock closed on Thursday down 49% for the year, but this week the electric vehicle (EV) stock has risen 7.7%. Could this finally be the turning point that shareholders have been waiting for?

The S&P 500 has gained a little over 0.3% so far this week, so by comparison Mullen stock is exceeding expectations for once. It would appear that the major sell-off seen in January is at the least taking a rest. Mullen has not been diluting the share count since last Summer, but certain investors continue to hold warrants that can be traded for common shares in the future. This latter consideration has put downward pressure on MULN stock since the reverse stock split in December.

Mullen Automotive stock news: Michery gazes toward Caribbean

Mullen CEO David Michery was out with another press release on Thursday touting his company’s strategy. The besieged founder and CEO, who has received criticism for near constant shareholder dilution over the past few years, extolled Mullen’s performance since selling its first wave of vehicles in late 2023.

“While many of the OEMs and new EV companies have launched their EVs with significant losses, Mullen is out-of-the-gate with a positive gross profit margin per vehicle,” Michery gloated. “EV growth has slowed in the retail segment [globally] but continues to increase across the commercial and fleet segments, where we now have a strong vehicle lineup in the market.”

Michery announced that Mullen has invoiced its distributors for $17.3 million so far since inking its first sales agreement last September. This is a small figure by automotive OEM standards, but Mullen does appear to be growing its list of customers.

On Tuesday, Mullen announced it had sent 20 of its CAMPUS vehicles to Grupo Caval in the Dominican Republic. Grupo Caval operates a series of Electric Motors dealerships and has automotive industry relationships throughout the Caribbean. Mullen believes this partnership will allow it to expand throughout the region in the future.

Similar to the Mullen ONE last-mile delivery van, the Mullen CAMPUS model is a delivery van for “ low-speed, closed-campus use”. The model has been received with success by several college campuses and a utility corporation in the US.