- Mexican Peso falls against the US Dollar amid continued geopolitical concerns and disappointing local data.
- US Dollar Index reaches a new year-to-date high of 107.06.
- Banxico Governor signals potential for further rate cuts, adding pressure on the Peso's short-term outlook.
The Mexican Peso depreciated against the US Dollar on Thursday due to risk aversion as the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Also,a soft Mexican Retail Sales report and solid US jobs data weighed on the emerging market currency, which is down 1.86% in the month. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN trades at 20.39, up 0.71%.
Geopolitics continued to drive price action. Consequently, the Greenback hit a new year-to-date (YTD) high against a basket of six currencies known as the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY is up 0.38% near 107.06.
Therefore, the USD/MXN is printing another leg-up after the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica Geografia e Informatica (INEGI) revealed that monthly Retail Sales came in as expected but missed the mark on an annual basis.
Meanwhile, Bank of Mexico Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja said in a Reuters interview that the central bank would likely continue to lower interest rates due to the progress made on bringing inflation down. Hence, the Peso will remain downwardly pressured in the near term.
A weekly report on jobless claims in the US revealed that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly last week, hinting at a rebound in the labor market.
Money market players had grown more cautious about the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting rates. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that investors see a 59% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the December meeting, up from 55% a day ago.
Meanwhile, according to an interview with The Financial Times, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said the United States is more vulnerable to inflationary shocks than in the past.
This week, Mexico’s docket will reveal November's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures and mid-month inflation data. In the US, the schedule will feature Fed speakers and the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso on the defensive amid a firm US Dollar
- Mexican Retail Sales for September came at 0.1% MoM, as expected. On a yearly basis, sales plunged from -0.8% to -1.5%, more than the estimated -1.2% contraction.
- US Initial Jobless Claims dipped from 217K to 213K, below estimates of 220K for the week ending November 16.
- US Existing Home Sales increased by 3.96 million, up from 3.854 million for a 3.4% growth rate.
- Data from the Chicago Board of Trade, via the December fed funds rate futures contract, shows investors estimate 22 bps of Fed easing by the end of 2024.
- Last week, Moody’s changed Mexico’s credit outlook to negative, mentioning constitutional reforms that could negatively impact Mexico’s economic and fiscal strength.
USD/MXN technical outlook: Mexican Peso slumps as USD/MXN climbs past 20.40
The exotic pair has extended its gains, with the USD/MXN hitting new weekly highs at 20.46, shy of the psychological 20.50 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the November 12 peak at 20.69. Once those levels are removed, the next resistance would be the year-to-date (YTD) high of 20.80.
If sellers push the exchange rate below 20.00, they could test the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the November 7 low around 19.75/78, followed by the 19.50 mark.
Indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remain bullish in the short and medium term, hinting that further upside is available.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next upside target comes at 0.6550
AUD/USD managed well to shrug off the marked advance in the Greenback as well as geopolitical tensions, regaining the area above the 0.6500 hurdle ahead of preliminary PMIs in Australia.
EUR/USD: Further losses now look at 1.0450
Further strength in the US Dollar kept the price action in the risk-associated assets depressed, sending EUR/USD back to the 1.0460 region for the first time since early October 2023 prior to key releases in the real economy.
Gold faces extra upside near term
Gold extends its bullish momentum further above $2,660 on Thursday. XAU/USD rises for the fourth straight day, sponsored by geopolitical risks stemming from the worsening Russia-Ukraine war. Markets await comments from Fed policymakers.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH open interest surge to all-time high after recent price rally
Ethereum (ETH) is trading near $3,350, experiencing an 10% increase on Thursday. This price surge is attributed to strong bullish sentiment among derivatives traders, driving its open interest above $20 billion for the first time.
A new horizon: The economic outlook in a new leadership and policy era
The economic aftershocks of the COVID pandemic, which have dominated the economic landscape over the past few years, are steadily dissipating. These pandemic-induced economic effects are set to be largely supplanted by economic policy changes that are on the horizon in the United States.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.