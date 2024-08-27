- The Mexican Peso trades lower from political risk due to planned changes to the constitution
- Critics say new laws will compromise the independence of the judiciary.
- News of Canadian tariffs on Chinese EVs and Mexican monetary policy support MXN.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) trades lower on Tuesday extending the downtrend of the last few days as political risk weighs. Investors are worried about the impact of proposed reforms to the judiciary that critics argue will compromise its independence.
At the time of writing, one US Dollar (USD) buys 19.42 Mexican Pesos, EUR/MXN trades at 21.69, and GBP/MXN at 25.68.
Mexican Peso impacted by political risk
The Mexican Peso weakened on Monday due to investors' concerns over the newly-approved Mexican government’s planned changes to the constitution, in particular in the way the judiciary is appointed. The newly approved Morena-ruled government wants to make judges elected rather than appointed. Critics say the changes will compromise the independence of the judiciary, undermining justice and democracy.
The proposed reforms have already impacted investor sentiment with Morgan Stanley recommending to its clients not to invest in shares in Mexico, citing fears that the judiciary reform could increase risk premiums in the country.
News of tariffs helps support Peso
The Mexican Peso gains some relief from the news of Canada’s decision to increase tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) and steel imports, by 100% and 25%, respectively. This may benefit Mexico in a roundabout way because of its existing role as an intermediary manufacturer of Chinese EVs destined for the North American market and the free-trade agreement it has with Canada, according to Bloomberg News.
Further support for the Peso comes from commentary from Banxico Deputy Governor Galia Borja who said in an interview with Economista on Monday, that despite the bank making cuts in March and August, this did not imply the abandonment of restrictive policy. The “cuts in March and August do not mean that we are going to the neutral or accommodative territory. That will take some time. So, from now on, there will still be another period in which the restrictive monetary stance will continue,” said Borja.
Cooler-than-expected Mexican inflation data for August, weaker retail sales in July and carry trade flows out of the Mexican Peso might have been other background factors weighing on the currency at the start of the week.
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN trades within a rising channel
USD/MXN is consolidating in a broad uptrend within a rising channel. The established uptrend overall favors longs over shorts.
More recently, the pair has been oscillating within a mini-range between 19.52 and 19.01. It may well fall temporarily to close the gap that opened on August 26 between 19.11 and 19.15. However, the general direction of the trend is up and suggests an eventual ascent towards the channel highs at roughly 20.50.
USD/MXN 4-hour Chart
A break above the 19.53 swing high would provide additional confirmation of the continuation of the up leg towards the channel highs.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
