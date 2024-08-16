Mexican Peso struggles to add in a fourth gain in a row

The Mexican Peso is holding on the high side on Friday.

An uptick in US consumer sentiment has bolstered market risk appetite.

Hopes for a September Fed rate cut remain high.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) eased slightly higher against the Greenback on Friday, but bullish momentum behind the MXN is draining quickly after putting in three straight days of gains. US consumer sentiment figures from the University of Michigan bolstered risk appetite during the US session, prompting broad weakness in the US Dollar as investors scooped up riskier assets.

Mexico has limited representation on the economic calendar next week, and investors will watch for the kickoff of the Jackson Hole economic symposium later next week.

Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso looks for gains but momentum remains thin

The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 67.8 in August, up from the previous 66.4.

Market sentiment lurched higher after the sentiment index handily beat the forecast of 66.9.

Consumer 5-year Inflation Expectations and held steady at 3.0% in August, unchanged from the previous month.

The Jackson Hole Symposium kicks on next Thursday, plenty of cent4ral bank policymaker appearances are expected.

Mexican Peso price forecast: Peso bulls at risk of running out of gas

The Mexican Peso (MXN) has recovered significant ground against the US Dollar, climbing over 7.3% peak-to-trough from a nearly two-year low. Still, significant ground still needs to be covered before Peso buyers can consider the MXN on balance, with the Peso still down over 14% from its peak 2024 bids against the Greenback.

USD/MXN has closed in the red for all but one of the last seven consecutive trading days as the Greenback gives back ground to the Peso, but the pair continues to trade north of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 18.34 and a firm pattern of higher lows is keeping Greenback shorts at bay.

USD/MXN daily chart