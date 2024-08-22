Mexican Peso extends losses, pressured by inflation still above Banxico's 2-4% goal despite recent declines.

Economic data shows deceleration in Mexico’s GDP, hinting at potential for further rate adjustments by Banxico.

US Dollar strengthens amid strong labor market data and Fed officials signaling potential rate cuts in September.

The Mexican Peso prolonged its agony and extended its losses to four straight days against the Greenback after data showed that inflation is coming down; but it remains above the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) 2 to 4% goal. The US Dollar appreciates against most currencies amid mixed economic data, yet the USD/MXN trades at 19.42 and gains 0.81%.

The USD/MXN bounced off daily lows of 19.24 as the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica Geografia e Informatica (INEGI) revealed that August’s mid-month headline and core inflation dropped. This could warrant another Banxico adjustment to its main reference rate following the August 8 meeting.

Other data showed the economy is decelerating. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2024 ticked lower on an annual basis yet remains above the 2% threshold.

Across the border, the US economic docket revealed that the labor market remains strong despite cooling. While S&P Global PMIs were mixed, they showed that the economy in the services sector remains strong.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials crossed the newswires, led by Susan Collins of the Boston Fed. She said that it would soon be appropriate to cut interest rates, adding that the labor market remains strong. Echoing her comments was Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, who added they should ease policy in a slow and methodical approach and support a cut in the upcoming September meeting.

Ahead of the day, Banxico will release its August meeting minutes.

Daily digest market movers: Mexico Peso depreciates as economy remains tepid

Mexico’s GDP in Q2 2024 was 2.1%, below estimates of 2.2% YoY, yet improved from Q1's 1.6% growth.

August mid-month inflation rose by 5.16% YoY, below estimates of 5.31%, and July’s 5.61% increase. Core figures ticked below the 4% threshold, from 4.02% to 3.98% YoY and beneath expectations for a 4.06% increase.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending August 17 rose by 232K and exceeded expectations of 230K, compared to a 228K jump the previous week.

In August, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI contracted for the second straight month from 49.6 to 48.0. The Services PMI expanded from 55.0 to 55.2, exceeding estimates of 54.0.

US Existing Home Sales grew 1.3%, as expected, in August, from 3.9 million to 3.95 million.

Technical outlook: Mexican Peso pressured as USD/MXN climbs toward 19.50

The USD/MXN uptrend remains intact, yet traders face key resistance. Although momentum favors further upside as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the pair needs to clear the psychological 19.50 figure. If that level is surpassed, the Peso could lose additional ground, as the exotic pair could aim toward 20.00, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high of 20.22.

Conversely, if USD/MXN drops below 19.00, sellers could enter the market and drive the exchange rate toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 18.48. Further losses are seen once the pair slumps below 18.00, challenging the 100-day SMA at 17.75.