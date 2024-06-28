Mexican Peso looking for direction after Banxico’s dovish hints

- The Mexican Peso recovers the losses made following the Banxico meeting on Thursday.
- A change in the distribution of voting and language of the statement suggests a higher change of interest-rate cuts in the future.
- USD/MXN trades in volatile ups and downs with no clear trend in the short-term.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) recovers most of the losses it endured after the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) meeting on Thursday. Banxico decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 11.00% and although the decision was widely expected, the change in the language of the statement and the division of voting were not.
These changes suggest Banxico is more likely to cut interest rates in the future than was previously supposed (dovishness). This, in turn, had a moderately weakening effect on the Mexican Peso, since lower interest rates are generally bearish for currencies because they attract lower foreign capital inflows.
At the time of writing, one US Dollar (USD) buys 18.36 Mexican Pesos, EUR/MXN is trading at 19.64, and GBP/MXN at 23.21.
Mexican Peso weakens after changes to voting and Banxico language
The Mexican Peso recovers the losses incurred following the Banxico policy meeting. Several changes to the language of the accompanying statement and the inclusion of a single vote to cut interest rates – by Omar Mejia – were new developments that gave the meeting a dovish slant.
The key changes to the statement were as follows:
- At the previous meeting one member had voted to raise interest rates by 0.25%, in contrast at the June meeting a member voted to cut interest rates by 0.25%.
- Overall it gave little weight to the Peso’s devaluation, according to analysts at Rabobank.
- “Of note was the seemingly little weight the Bank placed on recent MXN depreciation filtering through to higher inflation. Overall, we would argue there is a dovish tilt that leaves the door wide open to further rate cuts this year,” Rabobank said in its note.
- Nevertheless, near-term inflation forecasts were revised up due to pass-through from the weaker Mexican Peso, however, longer-term forecasts were left unchanged.
- New language was added about economic activity slowing down, including “the balance of risks to growth of economic activity is biased to the downside”.
- The same mention of slowing activity preceded the interest-rate cut in March, according to economists at advisory service Capital Economics.
- Further, Banxico added that it saw scope for, “discussing reference rate adjustments”.
- “Our sense is that policymakers have opened the door to a 25bp cut at the August meeting,” said Capital Economics, adding “Even so, once the easing cycle is resumed, we expect that rates will be lowered more gradually than most anticipate.”
- Rabobank expects two 0.25% rate cuts from Banxico in 2024, with a policy rate of 10.50% to end the year.
- Capital Economics are more dovish, expecting four rate cuts and an end-of-year policy rate of 10.00%.
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN displays volatility
USD/MXN rose after the Banxico meeting to touch a weekly high of 18.60, however, it has since fallen back down to the 18.30s.
The pair moved up after the formation of a three-wave ABC correction. This suggests the possibility the pair might not be correcting the short-term downtrend but instead has entered a short-term uptrend.
USD/MXN 4-hour Chart
However, the evidence is not strong either way and ultimately the direction of the short-term trend is unclear at the moment.
A move below 18.06 (June 26 low) would suggest the downtrend was resuming and probably see a continuation down to 17.87 (June 24 low).
Alternatively, if USD/MXN rallies and breaks above 18.60 (June 28 high), it is likely to continue up to 18.68 (June 14 high), followed by 19.00 (June 12 high). A break above 19.00 would provide strong confirmation of a resumption of the short-and-intermediate term uptrend.
The direction of the long-term trend remains in doubt.
Economic Indicator
Central Bank Interest Rate
The Bank of Mexico announces a key interest rate which affects the whole range of interest rates set by commercial banks, building societies and other institutions for their own savers and borrowers. Generally speaking, if the central bank is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the Mexican Peso.Read more.
Last release: Thu Jun 27, 2024 19:00
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 11%
Consensus: 11%
Previous: 11%
Source: Banxico
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers near 1.0700 ahead of key US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is trading sideways near 1.0700 in the European session on Friday. The pair reverses the previous rebound amid resurgent US Dollar demand even as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot. Markets turn anxious ahead of US PCE inflation and Sunday's French elections.
GBP/USD clings to small gains near 1.2650, awaits US PCE data
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains slightly above 1.2650 in the European session on Friday. Traders ignore the upward revision to the UK Q1 GDP data, refraining from placing any directional bets ahead of the key US PCE inflation data.
Gold could witness volatility after release of PCE inflation data
Gold (XAU/USD) edges marginally higher, trading above $2,330 on Friday, ahead of the main economic data event for the week, the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) – Price Index for May.
BTC struggles around the $62,000 level
Bitcoin price faces pullback resistance at the lower band of the descending wedge around $62,000. Ethereum price finds support at $3,288, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Ripple price faces resistance at $0.500, its daily resistance level.
US core PCE inflation set to slow as markets mull Federal Reserve rate cut bets for September
The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen as the more influential measure of inflation in terms of Fed positioning. The index is forecast to rise 0.1% on a monthly basis in May.