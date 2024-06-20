- Mexican Peso remains stable against US Dollar alongside solid April Retail Sales data.
- Political uncertainty over AMLO's judiciary reforms limits further gains, with key announcements expected from President-elect Sheinbaum.
- US housing sector weakens and softer jobs data emerge.
- Fed's Kashkari suggests disinflation may take a year or two.
The Mexican Peso clung to gains against the US Dollar on Thursday after economic data showed the country’s economy remains robust. However, political uncertainty about a pending judiciary reform caps the emerging market currency's advance. The USD/MXN exchanges hands at 18.40, virtually unchanged.
Mexico’s economic docket revealed solid Retail Sales in April, exceeding estimates and March’s figures. Later on Thursday, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum will reveal the names of six cabinet members who have collaborated with her since October 1.
In the meantime, political noise about President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's (AMLO) reforms submitted to the congress had waned, as reflected by the USD/MXN stabilizing at around 18.40-18.50. Nevertheless, this consolidation could be the calm before the storm, as the newly elected Mexican congress will begin on September 1.
Across the border, the US housing sector continued to deteriorate, while jobs data was softer than expected. Federal Reserve speakers continued to cross the newswires, with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaking.
Kashkari stated that it will probably take a year or two to lower core inflation to 2%. He added the path of interest rates would depend on the economy, emphasizing, “We are getting disinflation despite remarkable economic growth.”
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso remains flat despite posting strong Retail Sales
- Mexican Retail Sales in April increased from 0% to 0.5%, above estimates of -0.3% MoM. They jumped from -1.7% to 3.2%, more than doubling projections by analysts for the 12 months to April.
- USD/MXN stabilizes following last week’s verbal intervention by Banxico Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, who said the central bank is attentive to volatility in the Mexican currency exchange rate and could act to restore “order” in markets.
- Volatility in the USD/MXN exchange rate could prevent Banxico from cutting interest rates for the second time in the year at the upcoming meeting on June 27. A rate cut could weaken the Mexican Peso and expose the USD/MXN year-to-date high at 18.99.
- US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending June 15 climbed 238K, exceeding estimates of 235K but lower than the previous reading of 243K.
- US Building Permits plunged 3.6% in May, from 1.44 million to 1.386 million. Housing Starts for the same period dropped from 1.352 million to 1.277 million, a fall of 5.5%.
- The CME FedWatch Tool shows odds for a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut at 58%, down from 62% on Wednesday.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso consolidates at around 18.30-18.50
The USD/MXN shifted upward bias despite consolidating within the 18.30-18.50 range during the last four days. Momentum supports buyers as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains bullish.
For a bullish continuation, the USD/MXN must clear 18.50 if buyers want to retest the year-to-date high of 18.99. A breach of the latter will expose the March 20, 2023, high of 19.23. If that price is cleared, this will sponsor an uptick to 19.50, ahead of the psychological 20.00 mark.
Conversely, if sellers push prices below the April 19 high of 18.15, the exotic pair will be kept within the 18.00-18.15 range.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the defensive and challenges 1.0700
The selling pressure continues to weigh on the risk complex, motivating EUR/USD to accelerate its daily losses and approach the key contention area around 1.0700 following the closing bell in Europe.
GBP/USD recedes to weekly lows near 1.2650
GBP/USD remains on the back foot in response to the renewed strength in the Greenback, while the dovish hold by the BoE earlier in the session also collaborates with the fresh downward bias on Thursday.
Gold reconquers the $2,350 mark
Gold extends its daily rally and trades at its highest level in two weeks above $2,360 on Thursday. Gold benefits from escalating geopolitical tensions and preserves its bullish momentum despite rising US bond yields and modest USD strength.
Maker primed for a 15% rally if successfully holds key support
Maker price 11% rally on Wednesday suggests a larger bullish move might be in the works. On-chain data shows that a buy-side liquidity sweep occurred before a return in investor interest.
BRICS to grow a member more with Malaysian bid
BRICS is set to grow by another member after Malaysia announced plans to join trade federation. Addition comes after a visit to Malaysia by Chinese Premier Li Qiang to forge closer ties between the nations.