The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements. Following the Second World War, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971, when the Gold Standard went away.

The USD/MXN pair has bounced up from an important support level at the psychological 20.00 area, but it remains trading within the weekly range below the December 5 and 10 high at 20.30. The pair’s short-term bias remains bearish as long as the mentioned 20.30 resistance remains in place. The double top at 20.80 suggests the possibility of a deeper correction. A confirmation above 20.30 would shift the focus towards the December 2 high at 20.60 before November’s peak at around 20.80. On the downside, the 20.00 level is holding bears. Below here, the October 24 and November 7 low at 19.75 is likely to be targeted.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) has turned positive on the daily chart and is posting marginal gains on Friday favored by a US Dollar reversal. This keeps the USD/MXN pair practically flat on the week after having wavered above the key 20.00 level with the US Dollar supported by a sharp recovery of US Treasury yields. US Jobless Claims figures released on Thursday cemented hopes that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates next week, but the higher Producer Price Index (PPI) figures made traders increasingly convinced that next year's easing will be very gradual. Mexican data, on the contrary, disappointed this week. The Industrial Output in October deteriorated beyond expectations, and consumer inflation eased more than forecasted in November. These figures have endorsed the view that the Bank of Mexico will cut rates for the fourth consecutive time next week.

