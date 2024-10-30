Mexican Peso weakens due to strong US data and political uncertainty tied to Mexico’s judiciary reform.

Mexico’s Q3 GDP exceeds forecasts, but US ADP jobs data and resilient GDP growth lifts the USD.

Traders eye upcoming data, including Mexico’s Business Confidence and US PCE Price Index and Nonfarm Payrolls.

The Mexican Peso extended its losses against the US Dollar for the fourth straight day on Wednesday and is down 0.62% even though Mexico’s economy grew above estimates. In the US, a stellar ADP jobs report and robust GDP growth in the third quarter boosted the Greenback. Therefore, the USD/MXN trades at 20.18 after bouncing off a daily low of 20.00.

The Instituto Nacional de Estadistica Geografia e Informatica (INEGI) revealed that Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the third quarter of 2024 surprisingly beat estimates. Meanwhile, political turmoil linked to Mexico’s judiciary reform continued as eight of the eleven Supreme Court judges announced their resignation effective in August 2025.

Across the border, data hinted that the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) soft-landing scenario continued to gain traction. The US ADP Employment Change for October exceeded the mark, brushing aside fears that the labor market is weakening. In the meantime, US GDP data for Q3 2024 dipped below estimates and Q2’s reading.

Ahead of the week, Mexico’s economic schedule will feature the release of Business Confidence and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. Across the border, the US docket will feature the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).

Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso tumbles after strong GDP data in Mexico and US

Mexico’s GDP for Q3 2024 expanded 1% QoQ, exceeding the consensus of 0.8% and Q2’s 0.2% growth. On a yearly basis, GDP grew 1.5%, above forecasts of 1.2%, but dropped below the 2.1% reached in the previous quarter, indicating the ongoing economic slowdown.

Therefore, the ongoing economic slowdown and disinflation could open the door for the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to lower borrowing costs at the November meeting.

Money market futures hint that Banxico is expected to cut between 175 to 200 basis points over the next 12 months.

ADP National Employment Change in October rose by 233K, above estimates of 115K and September’s 159K.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed the US economy grew 2.8% YoYin the third quarter of 2024, below Q2’s final reading and estimates of 3%.

Other data showed that Pending Home Sales in September expanded by 7.4% MoM above estimates and August’s figures. Annually based, sales grew 2.6%, up from August’s -3% contraction.

Data from the Chicago Board of Trade, via the December fed funds rate futures contract, shows investors estimate 49 bps of Fed easing by the end of the year.

USD/MXN technical outlook: Mexican Peso plunges as USD/MXN clears 20.15

The USD/MXN prolonged its uptrend and tested the year-to-date (YTD) high of 20.22 as buyers seem reluctant to push the exchange rate past that area. If they clear that level, up next would be the psychological 20.50 level, the September 28, 2022 high at 20.57, and the August 2, 2022 peak at 20.82. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the March 8, 2022 swing high at 21.46.

On the other hand, if sellers drive the USD/MXN below 20.00, the first support would be the October 24 daily low of 19.74, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 19.62.

Oscillators indicate that buyers are gathering steam, as displayed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above its neutral line, clearing previous highs reached on September 10 and August 22.