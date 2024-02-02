- META swings to 22% gain after Q4 earnings beat on Friday.
- Meta Platforms raised its Q1 guidance range to as much as $37 billion.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls come in hot for January, reducing chance of March rate cut.
- Mark Zuckerberg introduces $50 billion buyback policy, $0.50 quarterly dividend.
Meta Platforms (META) is now far and away the best-performing of the Magnificent Seven tech stocks since it bottomed out on November 3, 2022. With CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s triumph of a fourth-quarter earnings release late Thursday, the stock has soared as much as 22% on Friday, and shares of META have gained 435% since its nadir 15 months ago. That performance even surpasses Nvidia (NVDA), which until now has been in a league of its own.
The wider market was a lot less sanguine on Friday due to a red-hot Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for January. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US economy added 353K jobs on a seasonally-adjusted basis, which far surpassed the 180K figure that was expected by economists.
The Russell 2000, and especially the Dow Jones, reacted poorly to the tight jobs figure in Friday’s morning session as it reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin cutting interest rates in March. However, most equity indices, including the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite, blasted higher due to earnings success from Meta Platforms and Amazon (AMZN).
Meta Platforms becomes the most magnificent of all the cowboys
CEO Mark Zuckerberg couldn’t have dreamed of a better quarter for the social media titan. The owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, Meta Platform’s advertising segment, which bankrolls the entire firm, brought in $38.7 billion, up 24% compared to a year ago.
Meta produced GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $5.33 in Q4, which beat Wall Street consensus by $0.39. Revenue of $40.1 billion beat analyst expectations by $940 million.
META stock blasted off to the extent it did, however, based mostly on its guidance for the current quarter or Q1 2024. Management said they were now expecting revenue between $34.5 to $37 billion, which put the floor of the range above prior consensus of $33.87 billion.
Meta Platforms introduced its first quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, which added to shareholder appreciation and demonstrated that management was confident in its balance sheet. Additionally, the company pushed its share repurchase allowance up by $50 billion. These two announcements have resulted in Meta now looking much more shareholder friendly than in previous years where the directors focused entirely on investment and growth.
Meta Platforms stock forecast
Meta Platforms stock is up 435% since closing near $88 a share on November 3, 2022. Friday’s spike in the value of META stock has even pushed it higher than Nvidia’s performance over that time period. Besides Tesla (TSLA), which is down 14% over that time period, most of the Magnificent Seven stocks have performed quite well.
This is funny to investors who remember how much Zuckerberg was lambasted in 2022 for his massive investments in the metaverse. That industry is one you don’t hear much of anymore as Meta has pivoted back to its social media advertising model.
The Magnificent Seven - META, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, GOOGL, TSLA daily chart
When a stock blasts off to a new all-time high like this, it can be hard to predict where it will go next. This is why analysts often rely on Fibonacci Extensions charts like the one below.
It shows that META found support at the 100% level ($388.25) just two days ago before breaking above the 161.8% Fibo ($18.06) and trading on Friday on both sides of the 261.8% Fibo ($466.30). If it can hold onto this level, then META stock might attempt a run at the 361.8% Fibo at $514.54.
META daily chart - Fibonacci Extension
