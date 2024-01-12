Share:

Marathon Digital Holdings plunged more than 15% on Friday.

The peformance of MARA was in response to the crashing Bitcoin price, which lost about 6%.

Heavy selling due to redemptions at the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust are to blame.

MARA stock fell below an important support level and might continue trending lower the area near $14.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) stock traced its second-straight day of double-digit losses after this week’s approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs launched a wave of institutional selling of the crypto market’s top asset.

MARA stock closed down 15.4% on Friday after losing more than 12% on Thursday, but that wasn't enough. The stock shed another 2.5% to fall below $18.50 in Friday's post-market. Bitcoin sold off nearly 7% to $43,300.

Marathon Digital stock news

Marathon Digital is yet another victim of the oft-said adage, “Buy the rumor, sell the news.” The US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday, and they all began trading on Thursday.

Surprising to most traders but not too surprising to those who have long understood the above proverb, Bitcoin price has hemorrhaged in response to the ETFs going live. The price of BTC has risen more than 80% since early October, when BlackRock (BLK) filed to list a spot Bitcoin ETF with the regulator and other brokers followed suit, but BTC has collapsed since Thursday highs just under $49,000 to $43,500 on Friday.

Allowing equity market investors to pile into Bitcoin via an ETF is expected to greatly expand long-term demand for the godfather coin of crypto since most, and especially institutional investors, are wary of directly holding Bitcoin. However, investing via a spot ETF allows investors to grab a piece of the Bitcoin market without leaving the confines of the stock market and handing the complicated custody of crypto assets to the experts.

Selling the news, however, hasn’t been the only reason for Bitcoin to sell off. Reports have emerged that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is experiencing major investor flight. This is because investors in the Trust did not have the ability to sell their shares for years until Thursday when the Trust was converted into an ETF.

This has meant that long-time investors are streaming out of the once illiquid investment vehicle. GBTC has held as much as $25 billion worth of BTC ahead of the SEC’s ETF approval this week.

Crypto miners like Marathon Digital are then affected by the plunging BTC price, which could reduce revenue if this price action lingers for a longer period.