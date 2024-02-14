Lyft Stock News: Hilarious earnings typo sends LYFT to one-year high

- LYFT stock gains 30% on Wednesday following margin expansion snafu.
- Management said late Tuesday that adjusted EBITDA would expand by 50 not 500 basis points in 2024.
- Earnings and revenue outpaced consensus for the fourth quarter.
- Net income losses greatly plunged from a year ago for the rideshare company.
Don't let anyone tell you that mistakes can’t sometimes improve a situation. Lyft (LYFT) stock, the rideshare competitor to Uber (UBER), has benefited dramatically on Wednesday from a typo in its fourth-quarter earnings results.
Upon initially releasing its fourth-quarter earnings report late Tuesday, a statement from the company said that adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) would expand in 2024 by 500 basis points. LYFT stock rocketed afterhours on Tuesday, and at one point the spike climbed above 60%, before management corrected the sentence to say 50 basis points.
Lyft stock earnings news
Still, Lyft stock has gained more than 30% on Wednesday in the aftermath of the basis point flub, and it is hard to argue that initial euphoria regarding the typo did not play some part in Wednesday’s share price spike.
Of course, there was ample speculation that heavy shorting prior to the earnings release had led to a short squeeze, causing the shorts to repurchase stock in order to close out their positions. About 13% of the LYFT float was held short in the lead-up to earnings.
The fourth quarter results themselves were quite good though. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fourth quarter reached $0.16 per share — an 8-cent beat. GAAP EPS was $-0.06, which beat Wall Street consensus by 12 cents. The company’s net loss fell from $588 million in the previous year’s quarter to a loss of $26 million in Q4 2023.
Revenue rose 4% YoY to $1.22 billion, which narrowly beat Wall Street consensus by $3 million. But gross bookings hiked 17% from a year ago to $3.7 billion.
Q4 total rides rose 26% from a year prior to 191 million. Additionally, Lyft’s total number of rides in 2023 of 709 million rose 18% from 2022.
EV stocks FAQs
What are electric vehicles?
Electric vehicles or EVs are automobiles that use rechargable batteries and electric motors to accelerate rather than internal combustion engines (ICEs). They have been around for more that 100 years, but battery technology research & development was meager for much of the 20th century. Lithium-ion battery technology became advanced enough to produce EVs at scale in the late 1990s and 2000s, and sales have been steadily increasing since then Tesla’s Roadster was unveiled in 2008. EVs are viewed as a means of reducing carbon emissions since battery electric vehicles (BEVs) themselves produce zero emissions. Other vehicles called plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) utilize both battery electric power and ICEs as a backup.
What is the market share held by EVs?
EVs are growing from a small base, but they rose from 9% of global new auto sales in 2021 to 14% of the total in 2022. This was a 65% YoY growth rate, and the industry delivered 10.2 million EVs worldwide in 2022. Projections show this number climbing above 16 million in 2023. Across the world, market shares differ greatly among nations. Nearly 88% of Norwegian new car sales in 2022 were EVs. On the other hand, the United States, where much of the modern innovation in EVs was forged, had less than 8% of new vehicle sales go to EVs in 2022. The largest EV market in the world, China, saw 30% of the market go to EVs that year.
Who is the father of the EV?
We know you’re thinking Elon Musk, but he’s probably more like the father of the mass-market, contemporary EV. All the way back in 1827, a Hungarian priest named Anyos Jedlik invented the electric motor and used it the following year to power a vehicle of sorts. French scientist Gaston Planté invented the lead-acid battery in 1859, and German engineer Andreas Flocken built the first true electric car for the public in 1888. EVs made up about 38% of all vehicles sold in the US around 1900. They began losing market share rapidly after 1910 when gasoline-powered vehicles grew much more affordable. They largely died off until new research programs in the 1990s led to gradual private sector investment in the 2000s.
Who are the biggest makers of electric vehicles?
China’s BYD is by far the largest manufacturer of EVs in the world. In 2022 it sold 1.8 million EVs and in the second half of the year made up 20% of the global market. The asterisk given to BYD is that the vast majority of these vehicles are hybrids. Tesla’s 12% market share is often treated as more significant than BYD, because it only sells BEVs and is the most famous EV brand in the world. Volkswagen, BMW and Wuling then round out the top five. As a new sector with heavy investment though, many startups have flooded the market. These include China’s Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng; a Swedish-Chinese manufacturer called Polestar; and Lucid and Rivian from the US.
Lyft stock forecast
Lyft stock reached a one-year high on Wednesday at $16.77. LYFT stock has not traded at that latitude since February 9, 2023. After traders took some profits off the table on Wednesday, LYFT stock has settled in after lunchtime just below the December 18 high of $15.95.
A close above that prior range high will hearten bulls to hold onto the stock, which could persaude the party to continue. However, a descent to support at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is currently trading near $13.50, would still amount to needed consolidation before a further leg up.
LYFT daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0700 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0700 in the American trading hours on Wednesday. The bullish opening in Wall Street following Tuesday's sharp decline limits the US Dollar's (USD) gains and helps the pair find a foothold.
GBP/USD stays in red near 1.2550 after soft UK inflation data
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined to its lowest level in over a week near 1.2550 after soft UK inflation data on Wednesday. BoE Governor Bailey said that the inflation data did not really change their view on the outlook from February policy decision.
Gold recovers after posting a fresh 2024 low
Gold extends its sideways consolidative move and remains depressed near the two-month low it set below $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays at around 4.3% following Tuesday's rally, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
MATIC price could nosedive after holders take $9.38 million in profits within a week
MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s largest scaling solution, rose slightly on Wednesday after basing at a daily low of $0.8438,Wednesday, February 14. The scaling token is up over the past week, offering 6.54% gains to holders.
US disinflation blip leaves traders with a broken heart
Yesterday’s inflation data from the US didn’t go smoothly down the market’s throat. Instead, the stronger-than-expected set of inflation data dashed hopes of seeing the Fed cut rates anytime in the first half of this year.