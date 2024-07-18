Lagarde speech: Inflation to fluctuate near current levels for rest of year

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave key rates unchanged following the July policy meeting and responds to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"Incoming data indicates that Euro area economy grew in the second quarter."

"Growth is likely slower than the first quarter."

"Services lead the recovery, industry and exports are weak."

"Investments point to muted growth in 2024."

"We expect recovery to be supported by consumption."

"The labour market remains resilient."

"More jobs were likely created in the second quarter, mainly in services."

"Domestic inflation remains high."

"Wages are still rising at an elevated rate."

"Growth in labour cost will remain elevated in near term."

"Recent data on compensation is in line with expectations."

"Wage growth is expected to moderate in the course of next year."

"Inflation to fluctuate near current levels for rest of the year."

"HICP to decline to target in second half of next year."

"Risks to growth are tilted to the downside."