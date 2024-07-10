Jumia Technologies Stock Forecast: JMIA launches second day of extraordinary rally

JMIA advances another 9% on Wednesday, regains $12 threshold.

Jumia stock has been in an uptrend since late February.

Benchmark gives JMIA a $14 price target.

Analyst thinks African demographics could mean decades of growth ahead.





Jumia Technologies (JMIA), known by reputation as the African Amazon (AMZN) for its ecommerce speciality and other digital offerings, is surging again on Wednesday. Shares of the company, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange, are up more than 9% at the time of writing, following Tuesday’s near 30% run.

This is somewhat surprising to those of us who have not been paying attention since it collapsed by over 90% from its pandemic-era high near $70 to a low of $2.23 last September. JMIA shares have actually been in an uptrend since late February, but only now is the wider market taking notice. JMIA is up more than 220% year to date.

Jumia stock news: JMIA is back

The latest rally owes in no small part to an upgrade from Benchmark on Tuesday. The firm presented Jumia stock with a Buy rating after initiating coverage. It also tacked on a $14 price target, which gives traders a new bullseye.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang mentioned that African demographics of a rising youth population bode well for Jumia’s primary market focus on the continent.

Jiang, who covers global ecommerce, said that Jumia stands to benefit from "multi-year and potentially multi-decade e-commerce growth” across the African continent.

Jumia has been losing money for more than a decade but has continued to seek outside investment and grow its large offering of platforms and products. Many bulls have noted that Jumia’s cash burn of ~$50 million in the past year is just a quarter of what it was several years ago.

Profitability may be several years off, but it appears that Jumia is heading in that direction.

Jumia stock forecast

Jumia stock has now left its penny stock status behind, and shareholders are hoping that the change is for good. The JMIA high of the day at $12.09 was a little below past resistance from April 2022 at $12.53. Above there, there are few historical points of note until $17.00, which acted as resistance in August and September 2021.

The 9-day and 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are bunched up near $8.40, which means any pullback in the near term could be severe if that level is required to act as support. But the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is pointing higher, and JMIA does not look ready to let go of the current rally. For now, most traders will expect JMIA to reach the Benchmark target at $14.00.