Japan’s Motegi: Cabinet decision on extra budget will come in the afternoon

The Cabinet decision on extra budget will come in the afternoon, said the Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday.

Separately, the state broadcaster, NHK, reported that Japan is likely to increase the extra budget by 8.9 trillion yen for payout.

The government plans to sell more bonds to pay for a larger budget, NHK added.

Earlier today, Reuters reported Japan’s extra budget will be revised to around JPY25.6 trillion, as cited in a draft document.