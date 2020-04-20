Japan’s extra budget will be revised to around JPY25.6 trillion – Reuters

According to the draft document seen by Reuters, Japan’s extra budget will be revised to around JPY25.6 trillion.

The Japanese government’s economic stimulus package will be revised to 117.1 trillion yen in size from 108.2 trillion yen, with 48.4 trillion yen in fiscal spending, Reuters added, citing the draft.

USD/JPY reaction

The yen is seen recovering some ground on the above headlines, as USD/JPY eases from daily highs of 107.89, now trading around 107.75.