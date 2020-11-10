Japan’s LDP official calls for JPY15T spending over next five years

The Japanese government needs to set aside JPY15 trillion in spending over the next five years to provide for infrastructure and disaster relief, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) official on Tuesday.

Key takeaways

“Need 15tln yen spending over next 5 years on infrastructure, disaster relief.”

“There has been no discussion on the size of actual spending that needs to be in the 3rd extra budget during the meeting of LDP officials.”