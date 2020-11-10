USD/JPY slips below 105.00 as US dollar pullback fizzles, risks dwindle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY consolidates the biggest gains since March 19.
  • Vaccine-led optimism fades, Japan data came in mixed.
  • Risk catalysts will lead the traders amid a light calendar.

USD/JPY sellers attack intraday low near 104.85, down 0.47% on a day, during the early Tuesday. The pair surged to the three-week high the previous day, amid a broad risk-on mood, before taking a U-turn from 105.64.

Although expectations that the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is nearby, as cited by Pfizer and US Heath official Dr. Anthony Fauci, a few more weeks of virus infection threatens the market sentiment when figures from the US and Europe become worrisome. Also challenging the mood could be the American sanctions on Chinese diplomats over the Hong Kong issue as well as the European tariffs on the US goods worth $4 billion.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.50% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s ASX 200 trim the early-day gains by press time. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields also part ways from the recent uptrend while losing four basis points to 0.91% by the time of writing.

Talking about the data, Japan’s Current Account slips below ¥1994.9 B forecasts to ¥1660.2 B in September whereas Trade Balance rose past- ¥144.4 B market expectations to ¥918.4 B.

Given the lack of major data/events, USD/JPY traders should look for risk events/updates for fresh direction.

Technical analysis

A downward sloping trend line from July 01, currently around 105.45, keeps restricting the USD/JPY bulls, which in turn directs sellers towards the October-September lows, near 104.00.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 104.87
Today Daily Change -0.49
Today Daily Change % -0.47%
Today daily open 105.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.78
Daily SMA50 105.28
Daily SMA100 105.89
Daily SMA200 106.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.65
Previous Daily Low 103.2
Previous Weekly High 105.35
Previous Weekly Low 103.18
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 102.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 101.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.73

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

