Japan's GDP translated into a quarterly drop of 0.8%

Reuters reported that Japan's economy contracted at an annualised rate of 3.0% in July-September from the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday, posting the first decline in two quarters as resurgent coronavirus infections hurt consumer spending.
''The gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into a quarterly drop of 0.8%, worse than economists' median estimate of a 0.2% contraction, the Cabinet Office data showed.
Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, fell 1.1%, versus a 0.5% decline expected by economists, the data showed.''
In other highlights in Japanese data today, it is worth noting the following:
Japan CAPEX falls in July-Sept at fastest rate since April-June 2020.
Japan exports fall for first time in five quarters.
Japan external demand contribution turns positive for first time in 3 quarters.
Japan GDP deflator falls for third straight quarter YoY.
Japan govt official: falls in auto, household electronics consumption dragged private consumption in q3 GDP
Japan govt official: auto, construction, production contributed to fall in CAPEX.
Refile-japan govt official: auto, construction, production machinery contributed to fall in CAPEX (adds dropped word machinery).
Meanwhile, USD/JPY is stagnant around 114.00 and the data has little to no effect on the pair.
About Japan's GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Cabinet Office shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced in Japan within a given period of time. GDP is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which the Japanese economy is growing or decreasing. A high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for the JPY, while a low reading is negative
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Friday’s Doji probes bears near 1.1450 Premium
EUR/USD remains pressured around the lowest level since July 2020, a lackluster near 1.1445 during Monday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair struggles to justify the previous day’s Doji candlestick formation suggesting a corrective pullback.
GBP/USD struggles to defend 1.3400 on Brexit fears, sluggish markets Premium
GBP/USD looks hesitant while defending Friday’s rebound from yearly low, around 1.3415 during Monday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped for three consecutive weeks in the last despite the previous day’s corrective pullback from the lowest level since December 2020.
Gold: Bears could be looking to dip the toe in daily resistance Premium
The US dollar was mixed against the G10 Friday and gold recorded its biggest weekly gain in more than six months, following last week's inflation report in the US. XAU/USD rallied to $1,868 as the greenback fell from its 95.265 highs on the back of concerns among consumers.
Dogecoin price sees bulls preparing for a 125% appreciation
Dogecoin price has been in an uptrend since April but has seen some whipsaw price action along the way. Nonetheless, the lower end of the DOGE price reaction has been supported continuously by bulls around the green ascending trend line.
Fading US consumer confidence intensifies the Fed’s inflation dilemma Premium
Americans hate inflation. Every time they go to the supermarket, consumers can see their paychecks shrink. For seven straight months, rising prices have outpaced wages. It should be no surprise that for half of that time consumer ...