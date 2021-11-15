Japan's GDP translated into a quarterly drop of 0.8%

Reuters reported that Japan's economy contracted at an annualised rate of 3.0% in July-September from the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday, posting the first decline in two quarters as resurgent coronavirus infections hurt consumer spending.

''The gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into a quarterly drop of 0.8%, worse than economists' median estimate of a 0.2% contraction, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, fell 1.1%, versus a 0.5% decline expected by economists, the data showed.''

In other highlights in Japanese data today, it is worth noting the following:

Japan CAPEX falls in July-Sept at fastest rate since April-June 2020.

Japan exports fall for first time in five quarters.

Japan external demand contribution turns positive for first time in 3 quarters.

Japan GDP deflator falls for third straight quarter YoY.

Japan govt official: falls in auto, household electronics consumption dragged private consumption in q3 GDP

Japan govt official: auto, construction, production contributed to fall in CAPEX.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is stagnant around 114.00 and the data has little to no effect on the pair.

