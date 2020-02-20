Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in January from a year earlier - Reuters

Reuters notes that Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.8% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday with the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.8% annual gain.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.8% in January from a year ago.

Key notes

Japan CPI (Y/Y) Jan 0.7% (est 0.7%; prev 0.8%).

Japan CPI Ex. Fresh Food (Y/Y) Jan 0.8% (est 0.8%; prev 0.7%).

Japan CPI Ex. Fresh Food & Energy (Y/Y) Jan 0.8% (est 0.8%; prev 0.9%).

Full report

The consumer price index for Japan in January 2020 was 102.2 (2015=100), up 0.7% over the year before seasonal adjustment, and the same level as the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Source

More to come...