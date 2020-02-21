USD/JPY struggles around 112.00 amid fresh risk-off, Japan data

- USD/JPY remains mildly positive following the run-up to a 10-month high.
- Japanese yen fails to cheer the coronavirus-led risk-off, broad US dollar strength adds strength to the pair.
- The latest updates concerning the Chinese epidemic suggest a downbeat scenario.
- Downbeat CPI, activity numbers from Japan keep exerting downside pressure on the Japanese currency.
USD/JPY seesaws around 112.00 amid the initial minutes of the Tokyo open on Friday. The yen pair recently surged to the highest since April 2019 following the broad US dollar rally and weakness of the Japanese fundamentals.
The safe-haven isn’t risk-free…
The Japanese yen is now under pressure following the downbeat fundamentals at home. Not only the Asian economy’s sustained failures to reach 2.0% target inflation but the disappointing figures of the fourth quarter (Q4) GDP also raised doubts on the JPY’s safe-haven status. While identifying this, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently pushed the BOJ officials towards searching for clues. Though, the Asian central bankers and diplomats kept citing coronavirus as the immediate fear.
As per the latest data, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) (YoY) for January matched 0.7% forecast whereas National CPI ex-Food, Energy (YoY) dropped below 0.9% forecast and prior to 0.8%. Further, the preliminary reading of Japan’s February month Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI dropped below 49.00 forecasts and 48.8 prior to 47.6.
Traders will now await All Industry Activity Index (MoM) data for December, prior 0.9%, for further direction.
Coronavirus keeps haunting the market’s risk-tone with the latest updates suggesting increasing infections and deaths in the epicenter Hubei. The talks of cancellation of Japan’s annual wage negotiations due to the Chinese epidemic, fears cited by Germany and increasing worries of the contagion in South Korea have recently weighed on the trade sentiment.
While portraying the same, the US 10-year treasury yields stay on the back foot around 1.52% whereas Japan’s NIKKEI marks 0.25% gains to 23,535 by the press time.
Technical Analysis
The overbought RSI conditions signal the pullback to 110.80 while fresh buying is likely to take place beyond April 2019 top surrounding 112.40.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|112.05
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|112.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.68
|Daily SMA50
|109.5
|Daily SMA100
|109.07
|Daily SMA200
|108.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|112.23
|Previous Daily Low
|111.11
|Previous Weekly High
|110.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.56
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|112.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD charts minor bounce, but on track for weekly loss
AUD/USD recovered roughly by 10 pips from decade lows seen on Thursday. The currency pair is still on track to report one of its biggest weekly loss since September. Dovish RBA expectations are likely to keep the AUD on the defensive.
USD/JPY struggles around 112.00 amid fresh risk-off, Japan data
USD/JPY seesaws around 112.00 amid the initial minutes of the Tokyo open on Friday. The yen pair recently surged to the highest since April 2019 following the broad US dollar rally and weakness of the Japanese fundamentals.
Have the trade agreements ended the US manufacturing recession?
The first signs are emerging that the US manufacturing recession may be at an end if the results of three recent business surveys recent pan out. US-China and USMCA pacts expected to boost American manufacturing.
Gold: Bulls keep the baton above $1600 amid coronavirus fears
Gold stays positive around $1,622 ahead of the Tokyo open during Friday’s Asian session. While coronavirus has been the key to the bullion’s run-up, downbeat fundamentals from major economies also please the bulls.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.