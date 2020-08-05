Japan's Aichi prefecture to declare state of emergency – Kyodo

Authorities of Japan’s Aichi prefecture are likely to announce its own state of emergency, in the face intensifying coronavirus spread, per Kyodo News.

This comes after Aichi confirmed over 2,300 coronavirus cases during the pandemic, with total active cases seen over 1,700.

Market reaction

The yen came under fresh selling pressure on the above report, as USD/JPY extends the bounce from 105.50 levels to now trade at 105.70, modestly flat on the day.

