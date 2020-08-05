USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off key 105.50 support after symmetrical triangle breakdown

- USD/JPY attempts a minor bounce following a bearish break.
- Symmetrical triangle breakdown spotted on the hourly chart.
- Hourly RSI rebounds, still remains in the bearish region.
Fresh bids emerged at the critical support of 105.50, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY over the last hour. That demand area is the confluence of the bearish 200-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) and upward-sloping 100-HMA.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has rebounded from lows around 35 region but still remains in the bearish, suggesting that the recovery in the spot could lack follow-through.
The spot charted a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the hourly sticks late Tuesday, following a breach of the rising trendline support, then at 105.75. The 21 and 50-HMA bearish crossover also added credence to the downside break.
Should the bears give away the aforesaid crucial support at 105.50, a test of the pattern target below 105.00 will be inevitable.
On the top side, the recovery momentum will gain traction only a sustained break above the 105.81 barrier, the convergence of the bearish 21-HMA and former pattern support now resistance.
The next hurdle awaits at the horizontal 50-HMA of 105.93.
USD/JPY: Hourly chart
USD/JPY: Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.64
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|105.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.45
|Daily SMA50
|107.14
|Daily SMA100
|107.53
|Daily SMA200
|108.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.2
|Previous Daily Low
|105.64
|Previous Weekly High
|106.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.19
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Well bid above 1.1800, eyes on US ADP, stimulus talks
EUR/USD extends Tuesday’s run-up to a three-day top above 1.1800. US Congress still lingers over aid package, US-China trade talks can resume mid-August. Eurozone/ US Services PMI to remain in focus.
Gold: Buy the dips circa $2008 after a correction from record highs
Gold quickly retraced $20 from fresh all-time highs of $2031.20, as investors took profits off the table after the relentless rise. Despite the pullbacks, the path of least resistance is to the upside amid persistent downbeat tone seen around the US dollar.
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak ahead of UK Services PMI
GBP/USD bulls cheer pullback and look to regain 1.3100. Broad US dollar weakness, hopes of further stimulus from the UK underpins the Cable. Fears of the bigger second wave of virus, challenge buyers ahead of the BOE. US data, stimulus talks to be the key catalysts.
US ADP Employment Change July Preview: Following the high frequency data
Hiring at American companies in July is forecast to slow as firms scale back plans as they wait for the economic impact of the second wave of the Covid cases in several large US states. Manufacturing employment index trailed overall sector improvement.
WTI ignores API draw to consolidate gains beyond $41.50
WTI seesaws around $41.65 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The oil benchmark has been trading in a choppy range despite notable declines in the private inventory data. The reason could be traced from the market’s cautious sentiment that seems to take more clues from the US stimulus updates off-late.