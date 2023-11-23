Japanese Yen seems poised to strengthen further against US Dollar

Share:

The Japanese Yen strengthens against the US Dollar and draws support from a combination of factors.

Speculations of a hawkish shift in the BoJ’s policy stance lift the JPY and weigh on the USD/JPY pair.

Bets that the Fed is done raising rates cap the recent USD recovery and also exert pressure on the major.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) recovery some of its losses against the US Dollar (USD) registered over the past two days and seems poised to appreciate further amid expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is getting closer to exiting the decade-long extremely accommodative monetary policy settings. This, along with the emergence of fresh USD selling, keeps the USD/JPY pair depressed near the 149.00 mark through the early European session on Thursday.

The hawkish FOMC minutes-inspired USD recovery move from its lowest level since August 31 runs out of steam in the wake of rising bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done with its policy-tightening campaign. Moreover, the markets are pricing in the possibility that the US central bank will start cutting rates during the first half of 2024. This, in turn, keeps the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond close to a two-month low and is seen undermining the buck.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen sticks to gains

The Japanese Yen weakened to 149.75 against the US Dollar on Wednesday, albeit recovered some of its losses registered over the past two days on Thursday.

Speculations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will almost certainly end its negative rate policy in the first few months of 2024 dragged the USD/JPY lower on Thursday.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the central bank was likely to maintain a restrictive stance on interest rates for some time.

The US Initial Jobless Claims dropped by 24,000 to a seasonally adjusted 209,000 for the week ended November 18, the lowest level in more than a month.

The upbeat data suggested that the US labor market remains resilient despite economic uncertainties and is not cooling as quickly as the Fed might have been expecting.

The University of Michigan's survey showed that the Consumer Sentiment Index marked a fourth straight month of declines and came in at 61.3 for November.

Inflation expectations, however, jumped to 4.5% in November, up from the 4.2% previous, rising for the second straight month and reaching to its highest reading since April 2023.

Durable Goods Orders experienced a significant decline in October and dropped more than anticipated, by 5.4%, reversing the previous month's gain of 4.6%.

Market participants have essentially priced out any further interest rate hikes by the Fed and now see a better than 50% chance of a rate cut by May 2024.

Traders also opt to lighten their positions during the Asian session as trading activity is likely to remain limited on the back of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Traders now look to flash PMI prints from the Eurozone and the UK, which could impact the global risk sentiment and influence the safe-haven JPY.

The focus will then shift to the National core CPI from Japan, due for release during the Asian session on Friday, followed by the flash US PMIs later during the day.

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY shows some resilience below 149.00

From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has now dropped below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest leg up from the 147.15 area. A subsequent slide below the 149.00 mark will set the stage for a slide towards the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 148.75 region. This is followed by support near mid-148.00s, or the 50% Fibo. level, and 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 148.15 region. A convincing break below the latter will suggest that the corrective bounce has run its course and expose the monthly swing low, around the 147.15 region touched on Tuesday, with some intermediate support near the 148.00 round figure.

On the flip side, the overnight swing high, around the 149.75 region, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 150.00 confluence, comprising the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the 61.8% Fibo. level. This is followed by the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, currently near the 150.35 zone, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term negative bias. The USD/JPY pair might then aim to reclaim the 151.00 mark before climbing further towards challenging the YTD peak, just ahead of the 152.00 mark.

US Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.16% -0.17% -0.10% -0.25% -0.27% -0.58% -0.13% EUR 0.17% 0.01% 0.04% -0.09% -0.10% -0.41% 0.04% GBP 0.15% -0.01% 0.04% -0.11% -0.10% -0.44% 0.03% CAD 0.12% -0.04% -0.03% -0.13% -0.14% -0.43% -0.01% AUD 0.24% 0.11% 0.10% 0.14% -0.01% -0.30% 0.12% JPY 0.28% 0.12% 0.12% 0.18% 0.01% -0.30% 0.15% NZD 0.57% 0.41% 0.42% 0.45% 0.32% 0.31% 0.44% CHF 0.13% -0.03% -0.03% 0.01% -0.14% -0.14% -0.47% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).