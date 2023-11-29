Japanese Yen rallies to its highest level since September 14 against the US Dollar

- The Japanese Yen strengthens to a two-and-half-month high against the US Dollar on Wednesday.
- Dovish Fed expectations drag the US bond yields lower and continue to weigh on the Greenback.
- The increasing likelihood of a policy shift by the BoJ underpins the JPY and exerts pressure on USD/JPY.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to benefit from the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias, with the USD/JPY pair dropping below the 147.00 mark for the first time since September 14 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The underlying inflation in the United States (US) showed signs of slowing in October and reinforced the market view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) was probably done raising interest rates. Adding to this, dovish remarks from some Fed officials on Tuesday boosted rate cut bets and triggered a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, dragging the USD to a 3-1/2-month low.
The JPY, on the other hand, is underpinned by strengthening expectations that the end of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) negative interest rate policy is approaching. The bets were lifted by data last week, which showed that Japan’s key inflation measure accelerated for the first time in four months and stayed above the BoJ's 2% target for the 19th straight month. This is seen as another factor contributing to the USD/JPY pair's downfall for the fourth successive day. That said, a positive risk tone, which tends to dent demand for safe-haven assets, including the JPY, could lend some support and help limit losses.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen remains supported by weaker USD and hawkish BoJ expectations
- Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday that she remains willing to support raising interest rates should the incoming data indicate that progress on inflation has stalled.
- New York Fed President John Williams said that longer-term inflation expectations have been encouragingly steady, but did not make any forward-looking comments about monetary policy.
- Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that there are good economic arguments that if inflation continues to decline for several more months, it is possible to lower the policy rate.
- Waller added that he was increasingly confident that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to the central bank's 2% target.
- The dovish remarks reaffirm the market view that the Fed is done with its policy-tightening campaign and may begin cutting interest rates in the middle of 2024.
- On the economic data front, the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index rose to 102 in November from the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 99.1.
- Consumers' 12-month inflation expectations fell to 5.7% from 5.9% in October, in contrast to the University of Michigan's survey last week that long-term inflation expectations rose in November to levels last seen in 2011.
- The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, will almost certainly end its negative interest rate policy by early next year in the wake of persistently high inflationary pressures.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY seems vulnerable to slide further, 100-day SMA support breakdown in play
From a technical perspective, a break below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) pivotal support near the 147.00 mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining negative traction and are still far from being in the oversold territory. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside and supports prospects for deeper losses. Hence, a subsequent fall towards the 146.50-146.40 intermediate support, en route to the 146.00 round figure, looks like a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, any recovery attempt now seems to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 147.30-147.35 barrier. That said, a sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the USD/JPY pair to reclaim the 148.00 round figure. The momentum, however, runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 148.30 strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|-0.14%
|0.02%
|-0.08%
|-0.75%
|-0.07%
|EUR
|0.02%
|-0.03%
|-0.13%
|0.03%
|-0.06%
|-0.75%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|0.05%
|0.03%
|-0.09%
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.74%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|0.14%
|0.13%
|0.09%
|0.16%
|0.06%
|-0.60%
|0.06%
|AUD
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.17%
|-0.10%
|-0.77%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|0.07%
|0.07%
|0.01%
|-0.09%
|0.11%
|-0.66%
|0.02%
|NZD
|0.78%
|0.73%
|0.70%
|0.61%
|0.78%
|0.67%
|0.68%
|CHF
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|-0.69%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
What key factors drive the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen?
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
How does the differential between Japanese and US bond yields impact the Japanese Yen?
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD consolidates gains near 0.6200 after RBNZ's hawkish pause, Orr
NZD/USD is consolidating sizeable gains near 0.6200, having spiked to a fresh three-month peak of 0.6209 after the RBNZ left its cash rate unchanged at 5.5% but left the door ajar to further interest rate hikes. RBNZ Governor Orr addresses the press conference.
AUD/USD defends gains around 0.6650 amid mixed Australian data
AUD/USD is trading around 0.6650, defending gains for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. Broad US Dollar weakness and mixed Australian data is keeping the pair supported amid cautious optimism. Strong Australian construction output data offset softer monthly inflation pritnt.
Gold rally extends into $2,040 as Fedspeak sparks Fed pivot bets
Gold price climbed on Tuesday in their best single-day performance in over six weeks, climbing 1.5% on the day and settling at a seven-month peak of $2,044. Markets saw a risk rally as investor sentiment bid up assets across the board, sparked by Dovish Fed comments that sent Gold climbing on the day.
Solana price nears $60 after 6% rise in a day as institutions pour millions into SOL
Solana price has consistently impressed investors this past year with continued growth. This sentiment has been shared by institutions as well, who have made SOL their most preferred altcoin.
The Waller effect
Chris Waller expressed confidence on Tuesday that the current policy is well-positioned to slow the economy and bring inflation back to 2%. His remarks were seen by the market as confirmation that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates.