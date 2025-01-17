Japanese Yen retreats further from one-month high against USD; bullish bias remains

- The Japanese Yen ticks lower and erodes a part of its strong weekly gains against the USD.
- Rising bets for a BoJ rate hike next week should help limit any meaningful JPY depreciation.
- Expectations that the Fed will cut rates might cap gains for the USD and the USD/JPY pair.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) retreats after touching a one-month high against its American counterpart and extends its steady intraday descent heading into the European session on Friday. Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal and a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermine demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including the JPY. Apart from this, the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) dip-buying assists the USD/JPY pair to stage a goodish intraday recovery of around 75 pips from sub-155.00 levels.
Any meaningful JPY depreciation, however, seems elusive in the wake of rising bets that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates again next week. The expectations were lifted by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino's remarks earlier this week. Furthermore, expectations that softer inflation in the US will allow the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut rates further this year should keep a lid on the buck and the USD/JPY pair. Traders now look to the US housing market data for some impetus.
Japanese Yen bulls have the upper hand amid bets for BoJ rate hike next week
- Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated on Thursday that the central bank will raise the policy rate this year if economic, and price conditions continue to improve.
- Earlier this week, BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said that a rate hike will be discussed at next week's meeting as prospects of sustained wage gains heighten.
- Data released on Thursday showed that producer prices in Japan increased for the 46th consecutive month and came in at the 3.8% YoY rate for December 2024.
- This comes on top of a decline in Japan's real wages and household spending for the fourth month in November, pointing to broadening inflationary pressures.
- BoJ's quarterly survey showed this Friday that Japanese households expect inflation to rise by an average of 11.5% a year from now, with a median expectation of 10.0%.
- Markets now see about a 79% chance of a 25-basis-point increase at the end of the January 23-24 meeting, which might continue to underpin the Japanese Yen.
- Meanwhile, the softer US Producer Price Index and Consumer Price Index (CPI) released this week suggested that the underlying inflation slowed last month.
- This, in turn, fueled speculations that the Federal Reserve may not necessarily exclude the possibility of cutting interest rates further by the end of this year.
- The US Commerce Department reported that Retail Sales increased 0.4% in December and the previous month's reading was revised higher to show a 0.8% gain.
- Moreover, the Philly Fed's Manufacturing Index surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and surged to the highest level since April 2021, to 44.3 this month.
- Separately, data published by the US Labor Department showed that Initial Jobless Claims rose more-than-expected, to 217,000 during the week ended January 11.
- Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that inflation is likely to continue to ease and allow the US central bank to cut rates sooner and faster than expected.
- Waller added that as many as three or four quarter-percentage-point rate reductions could still be possible this year, dragging the US Treasury bond yields lower.
- The Fed, however, might still adopt a more cautious approach towards cutting interest rates in 2025 on the back of the still resilient US economy and labor market.
USD/JPY might struggle to make it through the 156.00 immediate resistance
From a technical perspective, sustained break and acceptance below the 155.00 psychological mark could drag the USD/JPY pair towards the 154.60-154.55 region, representing the lower boundary of a multi-month-old ascending channel. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make spot prices vulnerable to accelerate the slide to the 154.00 mark en route to the next relevant support near the 153.35-153.30 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, attempted recovery might now confront stiff resistance near the 156.00 mark ahead of the 156.30-156.35 horizontal zone. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 156.65-156.70 region, above which the USD/JPY pair could aim to reclaim the 157.00 round figure. The subsequent move-up could lift spot prices further to the 157.40-157.45 intermediate barrier en route to the 158.00 mark and the 158.85 region, or a multi-month top touched last week.
Economic Indicator
BoJ Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s eight scheduled annual meetings. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY). Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for JPY.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jan 24, 2025 03:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: 0.25%
Source: Bank of Japan
