Japanese Yen remains stronger as rising real wages reinforce hawkish mood surrounding BoJ

- The Japanese Yen appreciated as Labor Cash Earnings grew by 3.6% YoY in July.
- BoJ Board Member Hajime Takata stated that the domestic economy is recovering moderately although some weak signs were seen.
- The upside in US Treasury yields provides support for the US Dollar.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) holds ground against the US Dollar (USD), buoyed by a second straight month of rising real wages in Japan. In July, Japan’s Labor Cash Earnings grew by 3.6% year-on-year, a deceleration from June's 4.5% increase but the highest since January 1997, surpassing market expectations of 3.1%. This strong performance reinforces speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may implement another interest rate hike before the end of 2024.
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Board Member Hajime Takata made some comments on the bank’s policy outlook and economic prospects during his speech on Thursday. Japan's economy is recovering moderately although some weak signs were seen. Stock and FX markets have seen big volatility but we still see achievement of our inflation target in sight.
Read the full article: Hard to debate at this stage to what degree BoJ can shrink its balance sheet — BoJ’s Takata
The US Dollar recovers its recent losses, driven by improved US Treasury yields. However, the Greenback faced challenges after July's US JOLTS Job Openings came in below expectations, signaling a further slowdown in the labor market. Traders now await US ISM Services PMI and Initial Jobless Claims scheduled to be released on Thursday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen remains solid as real wages increased in July
- San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly stated on Wednesday that "the Fed needs to cut the policy rate as inflation is declining and the economy is slowing." Regarding the size of the potential rate cut in September, Daly noted, "We don't know yet." FXStreet’s FedTracker, which gauges the tone of Fed officials’ speeches on a dovish-to-hawkish scale from 0 to 10 using a custom AI model, rated Daly’s words as neutral with a score of 3.6.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said that the Fed is in a favorable position but added that they must not maintain a restrictive policy stance for too long, per Reuters. FXStreet’s FedTracker, which gauges the tone of Fed officials’ speeches on a dovish-to-hawkish scale from 0 to 10 using a custom AI model, rated Bostic’s words as neutral with a score of 4.6.
- Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated on Wednesday that he is "closely monitoring domestic and international market developments with a sense of urgency." Hayashi emphasized the importance of conducting fiscal and economic policy management in close coordination with the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
- US JOLTS Job Openings dropped to 7.673 million in July, down from 7.910 million in June, marking the lowest level since January 2021 and falling short of market expectations of 8.10 million.
- Jibun Bank Services PMI data on Wednesday. The index was revised to 53.7 in August from an initial estimate of 54.0. Although this marks the seventh consecutive month of expansion in the service sector, the latest figure remains unchanged from July.
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI inched up to 47.2 in August from 46.8 in July, falling short of market expectations of 47.5. This marks the 21st contraction in US factory activity over the past 22 months.
- On Tuesday, Japan announced plans to allocate ¥989 billion to fund energy subsidies in response to rising energy costs and the resulting cost-of-living pressures.
- The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday that the headline Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index increased by 2.5% year-over-year in July, matching the previous reading of 2.5% but falling short of the estimated 2.6%. Meanwhile, the core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 2.6% year-over-year in July, consistent with the prior figure of 2.6% but slightly below the consensus forecast of 2.7%.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY remains below 144.00, support appears around seven-month lows
USD/JPY trades around 143.80 on Thursday. An analysis of the daily chart shows that the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) remains below the 21-day EMA, signaling a sustained bearish trend in the market. Furthermore, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near the 30 level, confirming the ongoing bearish momentum but also suggesting a potential upward correction in the near term.
On the downside, support could be found near the seven-month low of 141.69, recorded on August 5. Additional key support appears at 140.25, which is the lowest level since July 2023.
In terms of resistance, the pair might first encounter a barrier at the nine-day EMA around 145.00, followed by the 21-day EMA at 146.32. A break above these EMAs might diminish the bearish sentiment and help the pair move toward the psychological level of 150.00.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.23%
|0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.00%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.27%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|0.00%
|0.04%
|-0.23%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|-0.01%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|0.23%
|0.27%
|0.23%
|0.27%
|0.27%
|0.18%
|0.22%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.27%
|0.03%
|-0.06%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.06%
|-0.27%
|-0.03%
|-0.07%
|-0.11%
|NZD
|0.05%
|0.06%
|0.01%
|-0.18%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|0.01%
|CHF
|0.00%
|0.06%
|0.02%
|-0.22%
|0.05%
|0.11%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Economic Indicator
Labor Cash Earnings (YoY)
This indicator, released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, shows the average income, before taxes, per regular employee. It includes overtime pay and bonuses but it doesn't take into account earnings from holding financial assets nor capital gains. Higher income puts upward pressures on consumption, and is inflationary for the Japanese economy. Generally, a higher-than-expected reading is bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a below-the-market consensus result is bearish.Read more.
Last release: Wed Sep 04, 2024 23:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 3.6%
Consensus: 3.1%
Previous: 4.5%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps range above 0.6700 after RBA Bullock's speech
AUD/USD is keeping its range above 0.6700, unperturbed by RBA Governor Bullock's hawkish comments. The pair also shrugs off mixed Australian trade figures, as it draws support from a fresh leg down in the US Dollar, fuelled by Fed official Daly's comments.
USD/JPY fades the bounce to 144.00 amid BoJ's commentary, cautious mood
USD/JPY falls back to 143.50, reversing the bounce to 144.00 in Asian trading on Thursday. Traders digest the latest comments from BoJ official Takata amid a cautious market mood and sustained US Dollar weakness, as the focus now shifts to key US jobs data.
Gold bides time before retesting record highs, as US jobs data loom
Gold price is gathering pace to yield a sustained move above the $2,500 threshold in the Asian session on Thursday, as traders turn their focus to the key US ADP Employment Change data and the ISM Services PMI due later in the day.
Crypto exchange trading volume sees growth amid market decline
CCData released its monthly report on Wednesday, revealing that centralized exchanges witnessed significant surges in spot and derivatives trading volumes. Meanwhile, the CME experienced a decline in derivatives trading volumes, particularly in its ETH options and futures volume.
Canada Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoC expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps on September 4
There is widespread expectation that the BoC will lower its policy rate for the third consecutive meeting on September 4. Mirroring previous decisions by the central bank, this move would most likely be of 25 basis points, taking the benchmark interest rate to 4.25%.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.