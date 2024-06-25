Japanese Yen remains stable amid verbal intervention by JP Hayashi

- The Japanese Yen extended gains as Japan's Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that authorities would respond appropriately to excessive currency volatility.
- The JPY appreciated as Japanese authorities spent billions of dollars on a Yen-buying intervention.
- CME FedWatch Tool indicates 67.7% odds of a Fed rate cut in September, compared with 61.5% a week earlier.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) extends its gains for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The USD/JPY pair remains within touching distance of the 160.00 level that recently pushed Japanese authorities to spend billions of dollars in Yen-buying intervention, per Reuters.
Japan’s Corporate Service Price Index (YoY) rose 2.5% in May, slowing from a 2.7% increase in April. Investors now look ahead to more domestic economic reports this week including Retail Sales, Unemployment data for May and Tokyo’s inflation figures for June.
On the USD front, the revised US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1) is set to be released on Thursday, followed by the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Friday.
- According to a Reuters report, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated on Tuesday that authorities would respond appropriately to excessive currency volatility. This fresh warning comes as the Japanese Yen has approached the key 160 per US Dollar level.
- As long as the USD/JPY pair remains above 159.30, it could rise above 160.00, potentially reaching another resistance level at 160.25, UOB Group analysts note.
- Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, stated on Monday that he would take appropriate measures if there were excessive movements in the foreign exchange market. Kanda cautioned against the negative economic effects of such movements and emphasized his readiness to intervene around the clock if necessary, per Reuters.
- On Monday, minutes of the Bank of Japan's last meeting showed that Japanese policymakers discussed a near-term interest rate hike. According to a Reuters report, one member advocated for an increase "without too much delay" to help bring inflation back down.
- Strong US business activity data from Friday dampened expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts. US Composite PMI for June surpassed expectations, rising to 54.6 from May’s reading of 54.5. This figure marked the highest level since April 2022. The Manufacturing PMI increased to a reading of 51.7 from a 51.3 figure, exceeding the forecast of 51.0. Similarly, the Services PMI rose to 55.1 from 54.8 in May, beating the consensus estimate of 53.7.
- Reuters reported that Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida stated on Friday that the central bank would "adjust the degree of monetary support" if the economy and prices align with its forecasts. This signals the bank's readiness to raise interest rates further.
- Japan reaffirmed its commitment on Friday to achieve a primary budget surplus by the next fiscal year. This decision reflects concerns that exiting the ultra-low interest rate environment could increase the government's debt burden, according to Reuters.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY holds a position around the 159.50 level
USD/JPY trades around 159.30 on Tuesday. Analyzing the daily chart shows a bullish bias, with the pair hovering near the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 50 level, indicating upward momentum.
Surpassing the upper threshold of the ascending channel pattern around 159.90 will reinforce the bullish sentiment, potentially driving the USD/JPY pair toward 160.32, the highest level since April and a major resistance point.
On the downside, immediate support appears at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 158.60. A breach below this level could intensify downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair, potentially driving it toward the lower boundary of the ascending channel around 155.60. A break below this level could push the pair to test the throwback support around 152.80.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of the Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.06%
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|-0.16%
|-0.04%
|-0.15%
|EUR
|0.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.09%
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.05%
|CAD
|0.10%
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.06%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|0.11%
|0.04%
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|0.16%
|0.09%
|0.07%
|0.06%
|0.03%
|0.10%
|0.00%
|NZD
|0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.13%
|CHF
|0.15%
|0.08%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|0.07%
|0.00%
|0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Economic Indicator
Tokyo Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households in the Tokyo region. The index is widely considered as a leading indicator of Japan’s overall CPI as it is published weeks before the nationwide reading. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Thu Jun 27, 2024 23:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: -
Previous: 2.2%
Source: Statistics Bureau of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
