Japanese Yen depreciates, traders remain alert to potential intervention by authorities

- The Japanese Yen could limit its downside as traders remain alert to potential intervention by authorities.
- BoJ data showed that authorities might have spent between ¥3.37 trillion and ¥3.57 trillion on Thursday to support the JPY.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell mentioned that inflation is on course to meet the Fed’s target sustainably.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) extends its losses on Tuesday with traders remaining on alert after the currency surged about 2% last week on a suspected intervention by Japanese authorities. According to data released by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday, it's estimated that Japanese authorities may have spent between ¥3.37 trillion to ¥3.57 trillion on Thursday to stem the rapid depreciation of the JPY, as reported by Reuters.
The US Dollar (USD) strengthens amid rising risk aversion triggered by the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump on Saturday. However, cooling US inflation strengthened bets for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, which may limit the upside of the Greenback.
According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, markets now indicate an 85.7% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the September Fed meeting, up from 71.0% a week earlier.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen declines despite intervention threats
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell mentioned on Monday that the three US inflation readings of this year "add somewhat to confidence" that inflation is on course to meet the Fed’s target sustainably, suggesting that a shift to interest rate cuts may not be far off.
- Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly stated that inflation is cooling down in a way that bolsters confidence that it’s on its way to 2%. However, Daly added that more information is needed before making a rate decision.
- US President Joe Biden on Monday addressed the nation from the White House, where he condemned all political violence and called for unity, according to CNBC. Biden further stated that “it’s time to cool it down” and noted not just the weekend attack on Trump but also the possibility of election-year violence on multiple fronts.
- ING’s FX analyst Francesco Pesole observes that Japan’s Ministry of Finance has adjusted its FX intervention strategy. Following the soft US CPI print on Friday, the USD/JPY pair declined approximately 2%, a larger drop compared to other USD pairs. The increase in JPY futures volumes appears to align with indications of FX intervention.
- UBS FX strategists observe that speculative investors hold near-record short positions on the Yen. They suggest that if US economic data continues to indicate a soft landing, USD/JPY could experience periods of pullbacks.
- BBH FX strategists highlight that recent softness in US data poses challenges to their perspective that the backdrop of sustained inflation and strong growth in the US largely remains intact. They note increasing concern among Federal Reserve officials regarding weaknesses in the labor market.
- Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated his readiness to employ all available measures regarding forex. Hayashi noted that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would determine the specifics of monetary policy. He expects the BoJ to implement appropriate measures to sustainably and steadily achieve the 2% price target, reported by Reuters on Friday.
- On Friday, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki emphasized that rapid foreign exchange (FX) movements are undesirable. Suzuki refrained from commenting on FX intervention and declined to address media reports regarding Japan's FX rate checks, as reported by Reuters.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY breaks above 158.50
USD/JPY trades around 158.70 on Tuesday. The daily chart analysis indicates a reinforcement of the bullish bias as the pair rises toward the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also slightly below the 50 level. A further increase could strengthen the bullish trend.
The immediate resistance is observed around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 159.46, followed by the lower boundary of the ascending channel around 160.30. A return to trading within the ascending channel would likely improve sentiment for the USD/JPY pair, with a potential target toward the upper boundary of the ascending channel near 163.70.
On the downside, the USD/JPY pair could find key support around the psychological level of 158.00. A break below this level could exert pressure on the pair to navigate the region around June's low at 154.55.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
