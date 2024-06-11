Japanese Yen remains weaker due dovish sentiment surrounding the BoJ

- The Japanese Yen edges lower as the BoJ is expected to maintain its current interest rates on Friday.
- The stable Japanese equity market has undermined the JPY.
- The US Dollar holds ground due to reduced odds of the two Fed rate cuts in 2024.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) edges lower for the third consecutive trading day on Tuesday. The USD/JPY pair received support from a stronger US Dollar (USD) as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision, along with the US inflation figures for May on Wednesday.
The Japanese Yen struggled after mixed data was released on Monday. Japan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized showed that the economy contracted less than expected in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the GDP (QoQ) shrank in Q1, matching flash data. Additionally, the stable performance in the equity market has undermined the JPY. Investors are looking forward to the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) policy decision on Friday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, maintains its position due to the reduced likelihood of the two Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts in 2024. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in September by at least 25 basis points has decreased to nearly 49.0%, down from 59.5% a week earlier.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen edges lower due to dovish BoJ
- Nearly two-thirds of economists surveyed in a Reuters poll on Tuesday anticipate that the Bank of Japan will opt to commence tapering its monthly bond purchases at Friday's policy meeting. This decision marks a significant initial move aimed at gradually reducing the central bank's burgeoning balance sheet. Takeshi Minami, Chief Economist at Norinchukin Research Institute said, "There is no longer any reason to continue large-scale purchases of government bonds since it has been judged that a 2% rise in prices is within reach."
- The Nikkei 225 Index climbed on Tuesday, marking its second consecutive session of gains. This uptrend mirrored the positive performance on Wall Street, where technology stocks propelled equity markets higher.
- Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday it is important to continue efforts to achieve economic growth and attain fiscal health to retain confidence in the country's fiscal policy, per Reuters.
- Japan’s 10-year government bond yield moves above 1.02% ahead of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) policy meeting on Friday. The central bank is expected to maintain its current interest rates, while traders are closely watching for any potential reduction in the bank’s monthly bond purchases.
- On Monday, Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized contracted by 1.8% in the first quarter, compared to a previous decline of 2.0%. The figures slightly exceeded market forecasts of a 1.9% decrease. Meanwhile, Japan's GDP (QoQ) shrank by 0.5%, which is in line with the flash data.
- Rabobank suggested in its weekly report that the Federal Reserve may cut rates in September and December, more likely because of a deteriorating economy than because of progress on inflation. This is because they think that the US economy is entering a stagflationary phase with persistent inflation and an economic slowdown that is likely to end in a mild recession later this year.
- According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday, May's US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 272,000, up from 165,000 in April. The wage inflation, as measured by the Average Hourly Earnings, rose 4.1% YoY in May from 4.0% (revised from 3.9%) in April, above the market consensus of 3.9%.
- According to Reuters, while speaking to parliament on Thursday, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that inflation expectations are gradually rising but have yet to reach 2%. Ueda said, "We are still scrutinizing market developments since the March decision. As we proceed in exiting our massive monetary stimulus, it's appropriate to reduce bond purchases."
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY maintains a position around 157.00
USD/JPY trades around 157.20 on Tuesday. Analysis of the daily chart reveals a bullish inclination as the pair consolidates within an ascending channel pattern. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits above the 50 level, indicating a propensity for upward momentum.
A significant hurdle is noticeable at the psychological level of 158.00. A breakthrough above this level could provide support, potentially guiding the USD/JPY pair toward the vicinity of the upper boundary near the level of 158.60. Further resistance is observed at 160.32, marking its highest level in over thirty years.
To the downside, the lower boundary of the ascending channel, approximately at the level of 154.90, stands out as the primary support, coinciding with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 154.86. A breach below this level might intensify downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair, potentially directing it toward the throwback support area around 152.80.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of the Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|0.16%
|0.11%
|0.11%
|0.01%
|EUR
|0.06%
|-0.03%
|0.09%
|0.23%
|0.18%
|0.18%
|0.06%
|GBP
|0.08%
|0.03%
|0.11%
|0.25%
|0.20%
|0.21%
|0.08%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.09%
|-0.11%
|0.14%
|0.09%
|0.09%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|-0.17%
|-0.22%
|-0.25%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.17%
|JPY
|-0.13%
|-0.17%
|-0.21%
|-0.09%
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|-0.12%
|NZD
|-0.11%
|-0.16%
|-0.20%
|-0.08%
|0.06%
|0.01%
|-0.11%
|CHF
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.09%
|0.03%
|0.15%
|0.11%
|0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Economic Indicator
BoJ Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s eight scheduled annual meetings. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY). Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for JPY.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jun 14, 2024 03:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: 0%
Source: Bank of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises to near 1.2750 ahead of UK jobs data
GBP/USD extends its gains for the second successive session ahead of employment data release from the United Kingdom, trading around 1.2740 during the early Tuesday. The pair consolidates within the rising channel pattern on a daily chart, with the 14-day RSI positioned above the 50 level indicating the bullish bias.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0750 ahead of ECB-speak
EUR/USD is looking to stabilize above 1.0750 in the Asian session on Tuesday. A pause in the US Dollar upsurge supports the pair, as markets reassess the implications of the Euro area political concerns. The pair's upside could be limited due to the risk-off market mood. ECB-speak is in focus.
Gold: $2,277 support appears at risk, as XAU/USD sellers refuse to give up
Gold price is off the four-week troughs but trades with a modest downside bias early Tuesday, battling the $2,300 level. The US Dollar pauses its uptrend amid a retreat in the US Treasury bond yields, courtesy of a risk-aversion wave.
Week ahead: Crypto market likely to rally after the recent flush Premium
The recent Bitcoin price decline wiped out billions in open interest and triggered a few hundred million in liquidations. With the upcoming events in the crypto and the broader stock market, the chances of a reversal are high.
Trading the week ahead
Our main focus shifts to the UK employment data on Tuesday. With an additional member of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee leaning towards a rate cut, any signs of labor market weakness could prompt significant Pound selling, as market participants might anticipate imminent rate cuts.