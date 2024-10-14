Japanese Yen bulls remain on the defensive amid BoJ uncertainty, stronger USD

- The Japanese Yen struggles to register any meaningful recovery against its American counterpart.
- The USD stands tall near a two-month top amid bets for a less aggressive policy easing by the Fed.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations might cap any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains on the defensive against its American counterpart on Monday and languishes near its lowest level since early August during the Asian session. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's remarks earlier this month, saying that the economy was not ready for further interest rate hikes, raised doubt about the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) rate hike plans. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, continues to undermine demand for the safe-haven JPY.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, stands tall near a two-month high amid expectations for a less aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. The Fed, however, is still expected to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points in November. In contrast, the BoJ is more likely to stick to its rate-hiking cycle, which might cap the currency pair amid relatively thin trading volumes on the back of a holiday in Japan and the US.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen continues to be undermined by the BoJ rate hike uncertainty
- The futures market implies a less than 50% chance that the Bank of Japan will hike interest rates by 10 basis points before the end of this year in the wake of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's dovish turn earlier this October.
- Moreover, a drop in Japan's real wages for the first time in three months, declining household spending and signs that price pressures from raw material costs were subsiding cast doubts over how aggressively the BoJ could raise rates.
- China’s finance ministry hinted at more debt issuance amid efforts to shore up the domestic economy and said that the central government has room for a deficit increase, though fell short of providing specific details of the stimulus.
- Investors, however, seem optimistic that comprehensive measures will be introduced to stabilize key sectors of the economy and further took cues from the recent rally in the US equity indices, which touched record highs on Friday.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the headline Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand rose 1.8% and the core gauge climbed 2.8% on a yearly basis in September, both coming in slightly above market expectations.
- This comes on top of last Thursday's hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation figures and closes the door for another jumbo rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November, pushing the US Dollar back closer to a two-month top.
- That said, the US central bank is still expected to continue lowering interest rates amid signs of labor market weakness and the BoJ is anticipated to hike rates again by the year-end, which caps the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical Outlook: USD/JPY seems poised to climb further and aim to reclaim the 150.00 psychological mark
From a technical perspective, the recent breakout through the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) barrier – for the first time since mid-July – and acceptance above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-September downfall favors bulls. This, along with positive oscillators on the daily chart, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair remains to the upside. Some follow-through buying beyond last week's swing high, around the 149.55-149.60 region, will reaffirm the positive bias and lift spot prices to the 150.00 psychological mark. The momentum could extend further towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 150.75-150.80 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 149.00 round figure could be seen as a buying opportunity near the 148.55 region. This should help limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair near the 148.00 mark. The latter is likely to act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling and drag spot prices to the 147.35 intermediate support en route to the 147.00 mark and the 146.50 area.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays offered below 0.6750 on geopolitical risks, China's trade data eyed
AUD/USD maintains the offered tone below 0.6750 in the Asian session on Monday. A stronger US Dollar, China’s deflationary pressures and escalating Mideast and China-Taiwan geopolitical tensions weigh on the pair ahead of Chinese trade data.
USD/JPY holds steady above 149.00 on firmer US Dollar
USD/JPY pares back gains to hold steady above 149.00 in Monday's Asian trading. The pair meets fresh supply, as markets trade cautiously on geopolitical risks. However, a broad US Dollar strength could cushion the downside amid a holiday in Japan and the US.
Gold price drifts lower amid modest USD strength, downside potential seems limited
Gold price attracts some sellers and snaps a two-day winning streak amid a bullish USD. Expectations for a less aggressive Fed easing underpin the US bond yields and the buck. Geopolitical risks and bets that the Fed will cut rates further limit losses for the XAU/USD.
Week ahead: ECB headed towards another cut, CPI on the agenda elsewhere
The ECB is expected to deliver its first back-to-back rate cut on Thursday. CPI data incoming in Canada, China, Japan, New Zealand and UK. China GDP and US retail sales also high on investors’ radar.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.