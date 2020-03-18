Japanese press reports main pillar of government stimulus package to be cash payments

Japanese press reports that the main pillar of the government stimulus package to be cash payments. The Japan ruling party is considering an economic package worth over 30 trillion yen in response to coronavirus impact - Sankei Newspaper.vThe news follows a series of packages from around the world's governments and central banks looking to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 devastation.
With a focus on the US considering the strength of the US dollar, the Trump administration and congressional leaders rushed on Wednesday to assemble a massive stimulus package aimed at preventing the US economy from plummeting into its worst collapse since the Great Depression. The Washinton Post reported that "the administration’s $1 trillion proposed rescue plan, which forms the basis for fast-moving negotiations on Capitol Hill, includes sending two large checks to many Americans and devoting $300 billion toward helping small businesses avoid mass layoffs. Priorities laid out in a two-page Treasury Department document also include $50 billion to help rescue the airline industry and $150 billion to prop up other sectors, which could include hotels."
Although the presence of the RBA’s likely action after the data is diming the importance of the key jobs report, coronavirus can keep pushing the nation to flash worrisome figures. As a result, the AUD/USD pair is more likely to extend its south-run than to recover, except for intermediate bounce, even if the data comes out as positively surprising.
USD/JPY probes 108.50 following Japan CPI, BOJ minutes
USD/JPY accelerates the latest run-up, nears the highest in three weeks. Japan’s National Consumer Price Index came in below expectations, BOJ minutes favors further easing. Coronavirus continues to spread, ECB announced a huge package, the US bill awaited.
EUR/USD bounces off four-week low towards 1.1000 after ECB’s stimulus
With the ECB’s €750 billion package to conquer the coronavirus pandemic is out and loud, EUR/USD recovers from the multi-day low to regain 1.1000 mark, currently 1.0950, by the press time of early Asian session on Thursday.
US dollar rules in currency market funding frenzy
As corporations, investors and governments around the world rush to protect themselves from a global recession the asset of choice is cash and the currency is the US dollar. Equities fall hard as markets convert to cash.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.