Japan CPI (YoY) Feb 0.4% (est 0.5%; prev 0.7%)

Japan's Consumer Price Index data has arrived, but the reaction in markets was muted considering the strength of the US dollar and volatility overnight, not to mention that the data was pretty much in line with expectations.

Japan CPI (Y/Y) Feb 0.4% (est 0.5%; prev 0.7%).

Japan CPI Ex. Fresh Food (Y/Y) Feb 0.6% (est 0.6%; prev 0.8%).

Japan CPI Ex. Fresh Food & Energy (Y/Y) Feb 0.6% (est 0.7%; prev 0.8%).

Full report: The consumer price index for Japan in February 2020

