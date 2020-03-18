USD/JPY: Seesaws around 108.00 amid broad US dollar strength

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY registers a three-day winning streak above 108.00.
  • The King Dollar remains as the key beneficiary of the global rush to ward off coronavirus impact.
  • The cases rise, more measures in the pipeline from the US, ECB announces a huge package.
  • BOJ minutes, Japan’s National CPI can offer immediate direction, virus headlines keep the driver’s seat.

With the broad risk-aversion wave pumping the US dollar, USD/JPY remains on the front foot near 108.10, close to the three-week high, amid the initial Asian session on Thursday.

King Dollar cheers the rush to hoard cash…

With the multibillion-dollar stimulus packages out in every few hours, ECB’s 750 billion Euro bundle being the latest one, the rush to hoard cash in the US dollar remains strong.

The reason could be traced from the greenback’s status as the global reserve currency as well as joint efforts by the key global central bankers in the form of dollar-denominated swaps that have been helping the US currency off-late.

Speculations are also mounting that the Japanese government will soon reveal plans for its 30 trillion yen government stimulus package to counter the deadly virus.

That said, the risk-tone remains heavy despite the major fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).  The pandemic has so far infected 2,14,000 people across the globe with the latest outbreak being fierce in the UK and Italy.

Even so, the US 10-year treasury yields remain positive beyond 1.0% whereas equity futures consolidate losses after Wall Street continued the recent south-run by the end of their Wednesday’s trading session.

Investors will now concentrate on the BOJ minutes as well as Japan’s February month National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for immediate direction. However, the virus updates and major attention will continue to be the key catalyst.

Technical Analysis

A sustained rise above late-January low near 109.30 can accelerate the north-run to 109.60 and 110.00 while the pair’s declines below October 2019 bottom surrounding 106.50 can trigger a fresh downside.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 108.02
Today Daily Change 0.33
Today Daily Change % 0.31%
Today daily open 107.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.87
Daily SMA50 108.9
Daily SMA100 108.92
Daily SMA200 108.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.86
Previous Daily Low 105.87
Previous Weekly High 108.51
Previous Weekly Low 101.18
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

