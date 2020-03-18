USD/JPY: Seesaws around 108.00 amid broad US dollar strength

- USD/JPY registers a three-day winning streak above 108.00.
- The King Dollar remains as the key beneficiary of the global rush to ward off coronavirus impact.
- The cases rise, more measures in the pipeline from the US, ECB announces a huge package.
- BOJ minutes, Japan’s National CPI can offer immediate direction, virus headlines keep the driver’s seat.
With the broad risk-aversion wave pumping the US dollar, USD/JPY remains on the front foot near 108.10, close to the three-week high, amid the initial Asian session on Thursday.
King Dollar cheers the rush to hoard cash…
With the multibillion-dollar stimulus packages out in every few hours, ECB’s 750 billion Euro bundle being the latest one, the rush to hoard cash in the US dollar remains strong.
The reason could be traced from the greenback’s status as the global reserve currency as well as joint efforts by the key global central bankers in the form of dollar-denominated swaps that have been helping the US currency off-late.
Speculations are also mounting that the Japanese government will soon reveal plans for its 30 trillion yen government stimulus package to counter the deadly virus.
That said, the risk-tone remains heavy despite the major fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19). The pandemic has so far infected 2,14,000 people across the globe with the latest outbreak being fierce in the UK and Italy.
Even so, the US 10-year treasury yields remain positive beyond 1.0% whereas equity futures consolidate losses after Wall Street continued the recent south-run by the end of their Wednesday’s trading session.
Investors will now concentrate on the BOJ minutes as well as Japan’s February month National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for immediate direction. However, the virus updates and major attention will continue to be the key catalyst.
Technical Analysis
A sustained rise above late-January low near 109.30 can accelerate the north-run to 109.60 and 110.00 while the pair’s declines below October 2019 bottom surrounding 106.50 can trigger a fresh downside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31%
|Today daily open
|107.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.87
|Daily SMA50
|108.9
|Daily SMA100
|108.92
|Daily SMA200
|108.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.86
|Previous Daily Low
|105.87
|Previous Weekly High
|108.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.18
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.41
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Aussie jobs report and how could it affect AUD/USD?
Although the presence of the RBA’s likely action after the data is diming the importance of the key jobs report, coronavirus can keep pushing the nation to flash worrisome figures. As a result, the AUD/USD pair is more likely to extend its south-run than to recover, except for intermediate bounce, even if the data comes out as positively surprising.
USD/JPY probes 108.50 following Japan CPI, BOJ minutes
USD/JPY accelerates the latest run-up, nears the highest in three weeks. Japan’s National Consumer Price Index came in below expectations, BOJ minutes favors further easing. Coronavirus continues to spread, ECB announced a huge package, the US bill awaited.
EUR/USD bounces off four-week low towards 1.1000 after ECB’s stimulus
With the ECB’s €750 billion package to conquer the coronavirus pandemic is out and loud, EUR/USD recovers from the multi-day low to regain 1.1000 mark, currently 1.0950, by the press time of early Asian session on Thursday.
US dollar rules in currency market funding frenzy
As corporations, investors and governments around the world rush to protect themselves from a global recession the asset of choice is cash and the currency is the US dollar. Equities fall hard as markets convert to cash.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.