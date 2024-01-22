- The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain the YCC and rates unchanged.
- BoJ’s Governor Kazuo Ueda is unlikely to signal a pivot timeline.
- USD/JPY has room to retest the multi-year high at 151.94.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its monetary policy decision first thing Tuesday. As usual, the central bank is widely anticipated to maintain its interest rates unchanged with the main benchmark to remain steady at -0.1%, despite inflation in Japan has been above the central bank’s 2% target for almost two years. Additionally, policymakers will likely maintain the Yield Curve Control (YCC) untouched, which currently allows the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield to rise to around 1.0%.
Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision: What to know in markets ahead of the announcement
The Japanese Yen (JPY) has been on the back foot since March 2022, with the USD/JPY pair soaring to a multi-year high of 151.94 in October 2022. The JPY recovered throughout November and December, when the BoJ tightened the monetary policy “de facto” by increasing its tolerance on long-term yields. Back then, speculative interest believed Japanese authorities were at the first stages of dropping the ultra-loose monetary policy. Yet as 2023 went by, the pair resumed its advance as Governor Kazuo Ueda gave no signs of pivoting. Heading into the decision, the pair trades at around 148.00.
Meanwhile, the Japanese core Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.3% in December 2023, slowing from 2.5% in November and posting the lowest reading since June 2022. The figures further undermined the odds of a shift in the current monetary policy, furthermore considering policymakers refrained from acting when CPI pressures were much higher.
Another factor contributing to the central bank’s decision is wage growth. Wage growth is a critical part of price pressures, as salary increases usually trigger inflationary concerns. In fact, the lack of wage growth partially explains Japanese stagnation and the decision to adopt an ultra-loose monetary policy back in 2016.
Through most of 2023, Japan experienced the fastest wage growth in decades, spurring confidence over a potential monetary policy shift. However, inflation-adjusted real wages fell 3% YoY in November, accelerating the slump after losing 2.3% in October. All in all, the BoJ has no reason to change its monetary policy path, moreover considering policymakers have remarked that higher wages are a prerequisite for moving away from monetary stimulus.
When will the BoJ announce its interest rate decision, and how could it affect USD/JPY?
As said, the Bank of Japan is unlikely to change the ongoing policy. The central bank will likely maintain the main rate benchmark at -0.1% and the YCC at its flexible current levels. Even though the central bank is inclined to make announcements by surprise, the chance of an unexpected statement this time is pretty much null.
Market participants will be looking for Governor Kazuo Ueda's words, although he has cooled down his tone ever since taking office. Ueda pledged for a “quiet exit” in mid-2023 and is clearly on such a path, with no rush to introduce changes.
On a positive note, Governor Ueda said that prices and wages appeared to be moving in the right direction in December, although he added that conditions remained uncertain. Uncertainty has likely increased after Japan was hit by a heartquake at the beginning of the year, prompting policymakers to retain the wait-and-see stance.
The JPY will react accordingly to BoJ’s guidance. If the central bank hints at a change in monetary policy, the local currency will likely appreciate. The opposite scenario would occur if policymakers offered a conservative tone, without hinting at potential rate hikes, even without clearly defining a date.
From a technical perspective, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, notes: “Given expectations of an on-hold BoJ and recent US Dollar strength, USD/JPY could surge following the announcement. The pair hit 148.80 mid-January, an immediate resistance level and a potential bullish target should the central bank offer a dovish stance. Technical readings in the daily chart suggest the pair is correcting overbought conditions, but the downside seems limited. The pair is developing above a flat 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) that is providing dynamic support at around 147.50. Technical indicators retreat from their recent highs but remain far above their midlines. Finally, a bullish 20-day SMA maintains its positive slope after crossing above an also bullish 200-day SMA.”
Bednarik adds: “The USD/JPY pair would need to extend its slump through 146.60 to become bearish and post a most sustained slump towards 145.00. However, such a scenario seems unlikely. Investors are also focusing on the US earning seasons, with Wall Street set to post record highs in the upcoming days. Stronger equities tend to underpin USD/JPY, limiting chances of a steeper decline.”
If the BoJ makes it clear next week that it does not intend to change its expansionary course for the time being – which we believe is likely – USD/JPY could rise a little further.– Commerzbank
Bank of Japan FAQs
What is the Bank of Japan?
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
What has been the Bank of Japan’s policy?
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
How do Bank of Japan’s decisions influence the Japanese Yen?
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
Is the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy likely to change soon?
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. Still, the Bank judges that the sustainable and stable achievement of the 2% target has not yet come in sight, so any sudden change in the current policy looks unlikely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slides amid risk-on impulse ahead of Australia’s Business Confidence
The AUD/USD extends its losses for the second straight day as Tuesday’s Asian session begins, with the pair sliding 0.02%, which added to Monday’s 0.39%, sums a total 0.41% loss in the week. The pair exchanges hands around 0.6568, after hitting a weekly high of 0.6570.
EUR/USD drifts lower as markets gear up for central bank rate call week
The EUR/USD waffled on Monday, drifting down into the 1.0880 region as markets pivot ahead of a slew of central bank rate calls this week, with the European Central Bank (ECB) in particular focus for their monetary policy statement slated for Thursday.
Gold remains range-bound above $2,020 in a busy week of policy meetings
Gold price clings to the range-bound theme, trading around $2,021 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Markets turn cautious ahead of a busy week of policy meetings with many central banks, including the Bank of Japan.
Bitcoin price could bounce as FTX liquidators sell about $1 billion GBTC
Billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin have been pulled out of Grayscale spot ETF (GBTC) since the investment products started trading on January 11. Citing persons close to the matter, a Coindesk report indicates that FTX accounted for much of these outflows.
Japan Interest Rate Decision Preview: Bank of Japan expected to keep ultra-loose policy untouched
The Bank of Japan will announce its monetary policy decision first thing Tuesday. As usual, the central bank is widely anticipated to maintain its interest rates unchanged with the main benchmark to remain steady at -0.1%.