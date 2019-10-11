Ireland’s Donohoe: Hopeful of Brexit progress in Brussels

Referring to Thursday’s meeting between the leaders of Britain and Ireland, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “What happened yesterday was a positive discussion but the real detail discussion will begin now and that will be in Brussels.”

“Hopefully the meeting and the process today will be positive.,” he added.

The markets eagerly await the details of the meeting between the EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator Barnier and UK Brexit Secretary Barclay that concluded last hour. The Cable trims gains but holds above the 1.25 handle amid fresh Brexit optimism, fuelled by EU Council President Tusk.