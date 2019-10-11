EU’s Tusk: Received optimist messages that a deal on Brexit could be reached

The European Council President Donald Tusk is on the wires now, via Reuters, making some optimistic comments on Brexit.

Received optimist messages that a deal on Brexit could be reached.

Johnson has promised to come forward with a solution that works for all.

UK has not come forward with a realistic and workable proposal.

If there is no proposal by today, will announce that there is no more chance at summit.

Have received promising signals from Varadkar after meeting yesterday.

Even the slightest chance must be used.