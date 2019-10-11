GBP/USD through the roof, beyond 1.2500 on Brexit deal optimism

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD surges amid fresh Brexit-supportive headlines.
  • Sterling awaits Barclay-Barnier meeting outcome amid US-China trade talks.

The GBP/USD pair picked up fresh bids and broke its Asian consolidation phase to the upside to reach fresh three-week highs above the 1.25 handle, having witnessed good two-way businesses over the last hour following the Brexit-positive headlines.

EU’s Tusk: Received optimist messages that a deal on Brexit could be reached

The pound jumped over 100-pips from near 1.2430 region, in a knee-jerk reaction to the European Council President Tusk’s optimistic remarks, hopeful of a probable Brexit deal, as the key meeting between the EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator Barnier and UK Brexit Secretary Barclay concluded.

The bulls have clearly taken control following the initial whipsaw and look to regain the 1.2550, with the market mood also favoring the upside in the risk currency, the GBP. The risk tone remains buoyed by increased odds of the US and China reaching a trade deal later today, with the key meeting between the US President Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu scheduled at 1845 GMT.

In the meantime, the GBP markets eagerly await the likely positive outcome from the Barnier-Barclay meeting, as the UK officials report that the talks have just ended. At the press time, the spot trades +0.70% higher at 1.2525, reversing quickly from three-week tops of 1.2542.

GBP/USD Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2522
Today Daily Change 0.0056
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 1.2444
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2375
Daily SMA50 1.2262
Daily SMA100 1.2413
Daily SMA200 1.2715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.247
Previous Daily Low 1.2204
Previous Weekly High 1.2414
Previous Weekly Low 1.2205
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2368
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2305
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2275
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2107
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.201
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2541
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2638
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2806

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

