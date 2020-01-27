In addition to earlier reports, Iraqi PM Abdul Mahd stressed the importance of de-escalation in the region – Statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed outrage in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the continued assaults by Iran's armed groups targeting US facilities in Iraq, including Sunday's rocket attack against the US Embassy, the State Department said, reported by Reuters.

"The Secretary underlined once again that these attacks demonstrate a wanton disregard for Iraqi sovereignty and a failure to rein in these dangerous armed groups,"

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement

Market implications

Heightened tensions in the Middle East should support the downside we have seen due to the coronavirus acting as the catalyst. More on this here:

