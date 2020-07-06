INO Stock News: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seen opening with gains above $22.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) adds to recent gains above $22.00.

NASDAQ: INO remains supported near $18.00 (July 1).

The broad-based mood favouring the riskier assets is lifting shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) to the area above the $22.00 mark during the premarket trading hours on Monday.

That said, (NASDAQ: INO) is adding gains to Thursday’s positive price action following the drop and rebound from so far monthly lows in the vicinity of the $18.00 level on July 1st.

In the meantime, sentiment in the global markets continue to ignore the advance of the coronavirus pandemic ad remains focused on the economic recovery. This idea has been further supported by positive results in key fundamentals in both Europe and the US.

INO Stock Quote

As of writing NASDAQ: INO is up 5.55% at $22.64 and a surpass of $33.79 (monthly high Jun.23) would expose $40.00 (high September 2000) and then $54.00 (high July 2000). On the other hand, the next support is located at $16.92 (monthly high May 20) seconded by $14.39 (55-day SMA) and finally $11.13 (monthly high Jun.8).