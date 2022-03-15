Hycroft Mining Stock News and Forecast: HYMC joins meme stock brigade as AMC invests

- AMC announces it is taking a stake in HYMC.
- The investment amounts to $56 million.
- HYMC shares surge over 60% in premarket to $2.50.
- HYMC had been targeted by retail traders only last week and staged a spike up to $2.65.
Hycroft Mining (HYMC) is in the limelight this morning as the company announces investments by AMC and Eric Sprott. Hycroft Mining is, as the name suggests, a miner. It produces gold and silver from its mine in Nevada.
Hycroft Mining Stock News
Hycroft announced on Tuesday morning that AMC and Eric Sprott were taking a $56 million joint stake in HYMC.
"AMC and Mr. Sprott will each invest $27.9 million in cash in Hycroft in exchange for 23,408,240 units, with each unit consisting of one common share of Hycroft and one common share purchase warrant," AMC said in a press release.
Shares were purchased at $1.193, and each warrant is exercisable at $1.068 per share. Unexercised warrants expire after five years. AMC will own about 22% of the post-investment stock.
"The strength of Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Batman, as well as 2022's promising industry box office, heighten AMC Entertainment's conviction that we are on a glide path to recovery," said CEO and chairman Adam Aron.
Aron said the reasoning behind AMC's investment in Hycroft is that the miner is in a similar situation to AMC during the pandemic in that it has attractive assets but is facing a dearth of liquidity.
We should point out that Hycroft has made a loss every year going back to 2013. It has a pretty decent revenue stream, but mining is an expensive business, especially in the US compared to some emerging countries. Gold prices are surging due to inflation, and it was this that caught the attention of HYMC traders last week and pushed the price up to $2.65.
AMC does, indeed, state what most observers are thinking – that this is not an obvious investment to make for a movie theatre company. However, AMC has a large retail base of investors now, the AMC apes, and this HYMC stock has likely already shown up on their trading screens before AMC got involved. AMC apes will look at this as a positive, and HYMC is already up 90% in the premarket.
This does seem a bit desperate of AMC and another attempt to keep up with the latest trends. So far AMC has got into the crypto and NFT spaces and is probably a bit late to the party in both cases. This is a staged investment but only serves to heighten AMC's standing with its retail investors.
Lo and behold with perfect timing, notice how Hycroft has just issued a prospectus to let it sell up to $500 million from time to time in new shares of common stock.
HYMC Stock Forecast
This has been a one-way bet for some time as the chart below shows, so is this latest investment a publicity stunt? Even AMC said it requires only the commitment of a nominal amount of cash. This stock loses money every year going back to 2013. The chart is bearish. Getting above $4 might change things, but it likely will not change the fundamentals in our view.
HYMC 1-day stock forecast
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.1000 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1000 despite the disappointing data releases from the euro area. Eurostat reported on Monday that Industrial Production in the eurozone contracted by 1.3% on a yearly basis in January and the ZEW Economic Sentiment plunged to -38.7 in March from 48.6 in January. Eyes on US data, ECB President Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 on broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD extended its rebound from 1.3000 on Tuesday and advanced above 1.3050, supported by the selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The US Dollar Index is losing more than 0.3% on the day as investors remain hopeful for a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement.
Gold keeps March lows of $1,902 and the Fed in focus
Gold price remains vulnerable despite a brief pause in its three-day downtrend amid a sharp pullback in the US Treasury yields, which has dragged the dollar lower alongside. The price action in the dollar and yields is a pre-Fed repositioning by the market participants.
Fan tokens LAZIO, SANTOS, and PORTO skyrocket
LAZIO, SANTOS and PORTO are the top three fan tokens that have seen a really good performance over the past week.
Meta Platforms Inc dips lower but outperforms NASDAQ during bearish session
NASDAQ:FB inched lower to start the week but showed some relative strength during the day compared to its other big-tech rivals. Shares of FB fell by 0.52% and closed the trading session at $186.63.