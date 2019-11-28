Hong Kong bill may face retaliation - GT (Waiting for the full market risk-off response)

- US Pres Trump signs the hong Kong bill, yet markets relatively robust.
- Nikkei opens down 0.5% despite record highs on Wall Street.
- Global Times lays down the implications for a bill signed into law by US Pes. Trump - (Note, the article was previously published prior to the signing on 2019/11/20 9:44:01).
Considering the latest news that US President Trump has signed the Hong Kong bill and the markets sheepish risk-off reaction, so far, in an article published 2019/11/20 9:44:01, the Global Times had previously reported that signing of the Hong Kong bill by US Present Trump would be ‘nonsensical and self-damaging’. There are implications to this act which will no doubt antagonise the Chinese and potentially jeopardize a trade deal between the two nations, as warned in the article.
Just at a time where progress towards a so-called 'phase-one deal' was being made, we have barely seen a worthy reaction in markets today, so far, with the yen virtually unchanged, gold remaining in bearish territory and the Aussie down a mere 0.04% at the time of writing, recovering from just a 15 pip drop on the news despite a 0.20% fall in the CNH. The Nikkei, however, opened -0.5% – a prelude to Chinese bourse openings?
A lack of liquidity in the markets means we may need to wait for a response later once the Chinese make a statement which may come as soon as today. European markets, and potentially Chinese bourses, is where the fat on the bone will be with respect to any subsequent moves given that the US is away until next week. US stocks and the US bond market will be closed today in observance of Thanksgiving. On Friday, the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will resume normal trading hours but will close early at 1 p.m. ET.
Nevertheless, the following are extracts taken from the Global Times report, which dives into the implications for this act:
Opening paragraph
US senators are encouraging Washington to carry out a "self-damaging mission" in pushing forward a Hong Kong-related bill that may lead to sanctions on China and a review of the trade status of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, experts said. They warned that China would come up with equivalent countermeasures if Washington enforces the measure.
Key notes
- The bill, if passed, would sanction Chinese officials found "suppressing Hong Kong's democracy, human rights or citizen freedoms" by freezing their assets in the US and denying them entry to the country. It will also review Hong Kong's condition of autonomy annually that relates to the city's special trade status.
- Shen Yi, an associate professor at the School of International Relations and Public Affairs of Fudan University, slammed the US move as "crazy and nonsensical," and called it a "political show" to vent its anxiety.
- "It is a self-destructive bargain as it uses US companies and financial organizations in Hong Kong to threaten the Chinese government to make compromises," Shen told the Global Times.
Strong opposition
- In an unprecedented move, seven Chinese institutes - the National People's Congress, The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Liaison Office of the Chinese Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and Hong Kong SAR government - condemned the bill's approval.
- "The passage of the bill means US interference in China's internal affairs has escalated and its 'Hong Kong card' has come to the phase of a 'legal war,'" Tian Feilong, an associate professor at Beihang University in Beijing and a member of the Beijing-based Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, told the Global Times on Wednesday.
- "But US interests in Hong Kong will also be jeopardized as the US has a lot of investments in Hong Kong as well as in the mainland through Hong Kong," Tian noted. He also said that such an intervention does not have any legal basis under international law, and implementing those possible laws are not binding.
Future countermeasures
- China can carry out countermeasures, such as sanctioning the senators who pushed the bill forward, the National People's Congress Standing Committee passing resolutions as China's blocking statute and providing sufficient political and interest protection to Hong Kong and mainland officials who may be sanctioned, analysts said.
- Hong Kong-based expert Tang Fei, a member of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, believes that the passage of the bill will weaken Hong Kong society's consensus and determination to end the current violence and chaos in the city and give Trump leverage in US trade negotiations, and even strategic competition with China.
- "But at the start, its effect will remain in theory as the US president and government are flexible when implementing it. It doesn't necessarily mean a blacklist will soon be made, and the US president can make adjustments according to 'national interests,'" Tang told the Global Times on Wednesday.
- Passing the bill will surely weigh on the ongoing trade talks between China and the US, as reviewing the special trade status of Hong Kong or revoking the status would also hurt trade ties between China and the US, as much of the trade activities take place through Hong Kong, a global trading hub, another analyst said.
- "The US Congress has been highly politicized as those politicians only care about their own political goals, ignoring the fundamental interests of their country," Mei Xinyu, a research fellow at the Ministry of Commerce's Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Wednesday.
- Such a move will also put the US president in an embarrassing situation, as the Trump administration has been seeking a trade war truce with China by coming up with the first-phase agreement, Mei noted.
- "Creating leverage out of the Hong Kong issue will also affect trade talks," he said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.10 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.10 after US data beat expectations. Q3 GDP was upgraded to 2.1% and Durable Goods Orders jumped in October.
GBP/USD pops to four-day high after YouGov’s MRP predicts huge Tory lead
GBP/USD surges to 1.2920 after YouGov’s MRP poll suggests the ruling Tory party will keep the helm of the UK with a huge majority. The release came out early Thursday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY: Off six-month highs as President Trump signs Hong Kong Democracy bill
The USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity in the Asian session, possibly due to fears the US’s decision to interfere in Hong Kong may irk CN and derail the ongoing trade negotiations.
Gold firmer on news that Pres. Trump signed Hong Kong bill
Gold has popped a few bucks on the news that US President Trump has said signed the Honk Kong bill and subsequently said, "I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong.
Trump Bumps Risk Appetite By Signing Hong Kong Bill
Well, Trump finally did it (no, not the Putinesque image of himself as a boxer) – he signed the Hong Kong Treaty after UK markets closed, sending risk appetite into a tailspin.