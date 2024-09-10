- Gold trades within the guard rails of a familiar range around the key $2,500 barrier.
- Traders are weighing up the possibility of the Fed going ahead with a larger-than-usual 50 bps cut to interest rates.
- Such a cut would be bullish for Gold given it is a non-interest paying asset.
Gold (XAU/USD) is exchanging hands just above the $2,500 mark on Tuesday, sticking within its familiar range of the last few weeks as traders assess the outlook for monetary policy and the future path of interest rates in the US, a key performance indicator for Gold.
Recent mixed US jobs’ data brought into doubt market expectations of the Federal Reserve (Fed) making an above-standard 0.50% (50 bps) cut to its fed funds rate at the September 18 meeting. This, in turn, had a negative impact on Gold, which tends to appreciate the more interest rates fall because that increases its attractiveness to investors as a non-interest paying asset.
Gold: Focus on US inflation and geopolitics
Gold rose then fell after the Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday, as although the headline figure showed the US economy added fewer jobs than expected in August, the Unemployment Rate fell to 4.2% from 4.3% as anticipated, and wage growth increased above forecasts.
Taken as a whole, the report indicated that the labor market was not in as bad shape as first thought and that wage inflation was rising. As a result, market-based probabilities of the Fed cutting interest rates by 0.50% actually fell from around 40% to around 30%.
After an initial spike, Gold quickly rolled over and ended the week back down at around the $2,500 mark before inching slightly lower into the $2,490s on Monday. On Tuesday, Gold has edged back just above $2,500.
Investors now await US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data for August, which will be out on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, for more intel on the outlook for interest rates. Although analysts are mixed as to how much of an impact inflation data will now have on policy expectations, some, such as Deutsche Bank’s Head of Macro Research, Jim Reid, play down the importance of inflation compared to employment data.
“Wednesday's US CPI and Thursday's PPI will probably help move that debate on, but it seems employment is more important at the moment and Friday's mixed employment report had arguments for both sides, so the swing factor is probably how the committee view labor markets rather than inflation,” said Reid in his “Early Morning Reid” macro note.
On the geopolitical risk front, the war in Gaza escalates after the Israelis bombed a displaced civilian camp in southern Gaza, killing 33 people in a single day, according to Al Jazeera News. US efforts at brokering a ceasefire deal now seem even less likely to succeed than a few days ago.
Meanwhile, in the other geopolitical hotspot of Ukraine, Russian forces continue to close in on the key logistics hub city of Pokrovsk despite gains by Ukraine in Russia’s Kursk region.
Overall, the heightening tensions are probably supporting Gold, given its safe-haven status.
Technical Analysis: In the middle of the range, holding at around $2,500
Gold (XAU/USD) continues trading in a sideways range between the all-time highs of $2,531 and a floor at around the $2,475 level. It is currently exchanging hands more or less in the middle of that range.
XAU/USD 4-hour Chart
The yellow metal will probably continue trading up and down within this range until it breaks decisively out of one side or another.
A decisive break would be one accompanied by a long green or red candle that broke clearly through the top or bottom of the range and then closed near its highs or lows, or three candles in a row of the same color that pierced through the level.
Gold’s longer-term trend is bullish, however, slightly enhancing the odds of an upside breakout. Gold has an as-yet unreached bullish target at $2,550, generated after the original breakout from the July-August range on August 14. It will probably finally reach its goal in the end, assuming the uptrend survives.
A break above the August 20 all-time high of $2,531 would provide more confirmation of a continuation higher toward the $2,550 target.
If Gold continues steadily weakening, however, a decisive break below the range floor and a close below $2,460 would change the picture and suggest that the commodity might be starting a more pronounced downtrend.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends bid below 1.1050 amid cautious markets
EUR/USD is defending minor bids below 1.1050 in the European session on Tuesday. Reduced bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut support the US Dollar amid a cautious mood while the Euro struggles to gain traction on dovish ECB expectations.
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.3100 post-UK employment data
GBP/USD consolidates latest gains below 1.3100 in European trading on Tuesday. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.1% in the three months to July, as forecast, and lifted the Pound Sterling but the sustained US Dollar strength checks the GBP/USD upside.
Gold trades around $2,500 as 50 bps rate cut bets dwindle
Gold is exchanging hands at around the $2,500 mark on Tuesday, sticking within its familiar range of the last few weeks as traders assess the outlook for monetary policy and the future path of interest rates in the US, a key performance indicator for Gold.
How the Fed's rate cuts and weakening job market impact stock trading in 2024
For the past two years, equity traders have been closely monitoring inflation reports, particularly the Consumer Price Index (CPI), as a key indicator of the Federal Reserve’s approach to managing the economy.
Dogecoin leads meme coin recovery following positive investor sentiment
Dogecoin is up more than 8% on Monday, as it's leading the entire meme coin sector on a rebound. The top meme coin could see a massive rally if it completes a key move within a falling wedge.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.