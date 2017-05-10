Gold testing session tops, just below $1280 level

Gold testing session tops, just below $1280 levelBy Haresh Menghani
Having test 100-day SMA support, gold regained some fresh traction and turned positive for the third consecutive session.
Currently trading around $1278 level, testing session tops, the precious metal was seen benefitting from a subdued US Dollar price action and inched back closer to weekly highs touched in the previous session.
Declining US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on the recent greenback rally and was seen extending support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Moreover, the prevalent cautious environment around equity markets was also seen boosting demand for traditional safe-haven assets and collaborated to the commodity's up-move through mid-European session.
Further gains, however, are expected to remain limited as investors are likely to refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the keenly watched US non-farm payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.
Ahead of Friday's key event risk, speeches from influential FOMC members - the Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, along with the US economic data could provide opportunities for short-term traders.
• Fed Chair candidate Powell to speak on US Treasury Markets - ING
Technical levels to watch
Immediate strong resistance remains near $1282 area, above which the metal is likely to dart towards $1291 hurdle with some intermediate resistance near the $1286-87 region.
On the flip side, any retracement might continue to find support at 100-day SMA, near the $1273 region, which if broken could drag the commodity back towards $1268-67 intermediate support ahead of $1260 level.
