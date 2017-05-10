Fed Chair candidate Powell to speak on US Treasury Markets - ING

Fed Chair candidate Powell to speak on US Treasury Markets - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Ahead of tomorrow’s jobs report, one event to watch out for today is a speech by Fed Governor Powell – who is also a leading candidate to take over the helm of the Fed next year, suggests Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING.
Key Quotes
“We’ll likely see the market savvy nature of Powell today given that he will be speaking about Treasury Markets. Look for comments in relation to structurally low bond yields and the impact of the Fed balance sheet unwind. DXY to stay anchored around the 93.50 in the absence of any dovish policy talk.”
