Gold Technical Analysis: Under pressure beyond short-term key support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold stays on the back foot after declining from the multi-year top.
  • 50-bar SMA, a three-week-old rising trend line restrict short-term declines.
  • Buyers could wait until the upside break of $1,580.

Gold prices remain under pressure for the second consecutive day while taking rounds to $1,558 during the Asian session on Thursday. The Bullion dropped from the highest since early 2013 on Wednesday.

Considering the bearish signal from 12-bar MACD, prices are likely to remain soft. In doing so, a confluence of 50-bar SMA and an upward sloping trend line since December 20 around $1,542.80/1,543.30 can be the sellers’ first target.

Should prices keep declining below $1,542.80, December 31 high near $1,525 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of December-January upside, at $1,516.80, could gain the Bear’s attention.

Meanwhile, buyers will look for entry beyond Monday’s top surrounding $1,580 to aim for $1,600.

Further, the yellow metal’s rise past-$1,600 could challenge the recent high around $1,612 ahead of rising towards March 2013 top near $1,620.

Gold four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1557.88
Today Daily Change -2.76
Today Daily Change % -0.18%
Today daily open 1560.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1507.97
Daily SMA50 1486.06
Daily SMA100 1495.23
Daily SMA200 1428.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1611.3
Previous Daily Low 1552.55
Previous Weekly High 1553.4
Previous Weekly Low 1510.85
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1574.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1588.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 1538.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 1516.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 1479.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 1597.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 1633.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 1655.86

 

 

When is China CPI/PPI data and how could they affect AUD/USD?

CPI and PPI numbers from Australia's largest customer will undoubtedly affect the AUD/USD moves and so does the domestic trade data. However, the market's positive reaction could be compressed amid the present cautious trade sentiment.

USD/JPY risk-rally is sensitive to fresh Baghdad-noise, markets on alert

USD/JPY is starting out in Tokyo steady on the 109 handle between 109.01 and 109.12 at the time of writing, consolidating the risk-on rally that ensued overnight following Trump's de-escalating address over the US/Iran crisis. 

Do manufacturing and service PMIs depict the same US economy?

Sentiment and activity indexes in the services sector rose in December as the pending trade deal with China set the stage for an improved US economy in the first half of the year.

Gold: Under pressure beyond short-term key support

Gold prices remain under pressure for the second consecutive day while taking rounds to $1,558 during the Asian session on Thursday. The Bullion dropped from the highest since early 2013 on Wednesday.

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news

The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.

