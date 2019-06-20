Gold technical analysis: Bulls target 2014 top during further upside, overbought RSI doubts the rise

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • A successful break of 2016 top favors the bulls towards targeting 2014 high.
  • Overbought RSI can trigger the pullback moves.

With the global risk-aversion wave fueling the Gold prices to the highest since March 2014, the yellow metal aims for that year top during additional upside as it takes the bids around $1379.65 ahead of the Europe markets open on Thursday.

While $1392.30 is likely immediate cap for the yellow metal, buyers might not refrain from targeting $1,400 round-figure and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 2012-16 downturn, at $1421.22, during further upside.

If at all overbought levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) triggers the bullion’s profit-booking, January 2018 high near $1366 and February month tops around $1346.85 can please short-term sellers.

It should, however, be noted that the quote’s downside past-$1346.85 may diver bears towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of $1332.76 rest-point.

Gold: Weekly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1380.56
Today Daily Change 20.16
Today Daily Change % 1.48%
Today daily open 1360.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1319
Daily SMA50 1297.26
Daily SMA100 1302.6
Daily SMA200 1271.12
Levels
Previous Daily High 1362.5
Previous Daily Low 1341.56
Previous Weekly High 1358.2
Previous Weekly Low 1319.99
Previous Monthly High 1306.9
Previous Monthly Low 1266.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1354.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1349.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 1347.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 1333.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 1326.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 1368.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 1375.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 1389.03

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision

EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision

EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tops 1.2700 ahead of UK retail sales, BOE

GBP/USD tops 1.2700 ahead of UK retail sales, BOE

GBP/USD has extended its gains above 1.2700 after the Fed opened the door to rate cuts. UK retail sales, the Bank of England's decision, and two more rounds of the Conservative contest await traders.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Steady around 107.60 amid weaker T-yields, BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY: Steady around 107.60 amid weaker T-yields, BOJ's status-quo

Amid weakness in Treasury yields, Middle East tensions and BOJ's status-quo, the USD/JPY pair is seen consolidating the drop to 5-month lows of 107.56, as the bears await fresh impetus for the next push lower.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls target 2014 top, overbought RSI doubts the rise

Gold: Bulls target 2014 top, overbought RSI doubts the rise

With the global risk-aversion wave fueling Gold prices to the highest since March 2014, the yellow metal aims for that year top during additional upside. However, overbought RSI can trigger the pullback moves.

Gold News

FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?

FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?

The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location